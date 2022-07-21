Safaricom Tour heads to Vet Lab for 13th leg

It is back-to-back action in the country-wide Safaricom Golf Tour as a huge field of 272 players converge on the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course in Nairobi from as early as 6am, for the 13th leg of the tour.

Following last weekend’s 12th leg at the Kenya Air Force Golf Club where high handicapper Lieutenant Colonel Michael Mulwa cinched the overall title with an impressive score of 42, courtesy of an amazing back nine 25 points, this weekend’s tournament, is again expected to produce three more qualifiers who will in turn join others qualified from Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga, Nyanza, Machakos, Eldoret, Karen, Nyali, Kitale, Nakuru and Kericho, for the grand finale in Vipingo on August 6.

Though the juniors will have their own event on Sunday which has attracted over 70 players, a number of them are also drawn in Saturday’s corporate event to battle it out with the seniors for the slots available to the club in the grand finale.

Some of the seniors drawn include Willy Mastamet, Kefa Bosire, Godwin Karuga, Lee Njoroge and Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Njani Ndiritu. Juniors who will also seek a place in the grand finale, are Steve Orinda and Krish Shah among others.

Leading the Safaricom team will be the CEO Peter Ndegwa who is drawn with NCBA bank boss John Gachora, Olive Njagi and EABL boss Jane Karuku. From Vet Lab, the Safaricom Tour will then move to Royal Nairobi Golf Club for the 14th and final leg.

“As we near the close of our first season, I am delighted that the series has continued to have a huge impact on our young and aspiring golfers. I am equally impressed with the success of our golf outreach programme. In all the regions we have hosted the programme, including the most recent one in Mathare, the turnout has been impressive. Those who attend the outreach programme receive some basic skills about the sport and I am happy that a good number have shown great potential,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

Since the Safaricom Golf Tour was launched in January, over 7,000 participants have taken part in various tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.

The 14th leg at Royal, like this weekend’s event, is likely to attracted a huge turn-out, particularly the junior event slated for July 31. Royal Nairobi Golf Club is one of the clubs with a large number of junior golfers.

As part of growing the sport among junior players in the country, Safaricom has partnered with Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) to tap and nurture young talent.