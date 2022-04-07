Safaricom Tour heads to Machakos for fifth leg

The 14-events Safaricom Golf Tour launched in January this year at Golf Park, makes a stop-over at the nine-hole Machakos Golf Club course this weekend, for the fifth leg of the series which also includes junior events.

The popular tour also being used as a platform to demystify the game which has over the years been viewed as an elite sport, has already visited Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga and Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu.

The weekend starts with a corporate tournament for Machakos members, and Safaricom staff. This particular event has attracted a field of 160 players, while Sunday’s Junior event being put together by the Junior Golf Foundation and the Club, brings together a field of 75 juniors most of them coming from various clubs in Nairobi.

Related Jebichii wins Safaricom Nyanza tour in Kisumu Golf

Like the other events, the junior category will also feature a junior golf clinic where young players from the age of five years drawn from Machakos will be introduced to the game.

But for the long awaited corporate event by Machakos golfers, among those who will be battling it out for a place in the grand finale to be held at PGA certified Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County in August, will be players like Enock Kimeu, Jerry Okal, Steve Makau and club captain Charles Kimiti.

During the recently played Friends of Lady Captain tournament, Kimeu produced an impressive 42 points, to claim the men’s prize ahead of Okal on 40 and Steve Makau who carded 39 points. With the format being stableford scoring, some of those players definitely stand a good chance of claiming the three main titles, overall winner, men and lady winner who will automatically book their ticket to Vipingo in August.

They are however likely to face strong opposition from the middle and low handicap golfers such as Ibrahim Lande, Ben Mumo, Fred Kilonzi, Larry Wambua, James Ndunda, Jacxkson Nzioki, and Tim Ruhiu among many others.

Going for the Ladies title will be Jane Kiiti, Susan Musyoka, and Mary Muema who posted an amazing 49 points during the Friends of Lady Captain tournament, to lead the ladies. If still in that form, she may be one of the ladies to watch. Meanwhile besides the club members, the event has also attracted guests from various clubs in the country such as Golf Park, Kakamega and Kenya Railway Golf Clubs.

Among the guests include the “Rugby gang’’ led by Lavin Asego, while others are Collins Injera, and Humphrey Khayange.

“We are excited to bring the Safaricom Golf Tour to Machakos County as we continue to try and demystify the sport as one that is accessible to all. Through the tour, we are gradually doing away with the notion that golf is only for the elite by championing inclusivity in the sport. In the long run, we intend to keep providing a platform for young golfers to showcase their talents as we prepare them for even bigger stages,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

During the last event at Lake-Side Nyanza Golf Club course, Nandi-based lady golfer, Lydia Jebichii emerged victorious becoming the first female golfer to win in the tournament. She joined Nicholas Bundi of Nanyuki, junior golfer Leo Gitonga of Limuru, and Mutjhaiga Golf Club’s Zain Manji.

The tournament will culminate in a grand finale on August 6 in Vipingo, Kilifi County, where winners from each leg will battle it out for the top prize. The winners in the junior tournaments will get a chance to attend a one-week boot camp where they will be taken through the steps of improving their game.