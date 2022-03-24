Safaricom Tour heads to Kisumu for fourth leg

The 14-leg Safaricom Golf Tour series resumes this weekend with the fourth leg at the par 70 lake-side Nyanza Golf Club course in Kisumu City, following a 10-day break.

During the colourful third leg at the home of Golf Muthaiga Golf Club course where over 200 players participated, Zain Manji managed to put together a total of seven pars and one birdie for an excellent 41 points, to claim the overall title, his first major victory in his long golfing career.

Like Muthaiga, this weekend’s tournament at the great City of Kisumu, has attracted a fine entry of 140 players drawn from most of the clubs in Western Kenya region such as Kakamega, Kisii, Kericho, and Nandi Bears Club among others. There are also a number of guests drawn from clubs like Nakuru, Thuka and Royal Nairobi who will be joining players from the Western region.

Last weekend, Kakamega’s Joel Mukhanji was in his best form as he produced an impressive 43 points, to claim the overall title during the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Western Kenya Corporate tournament at Kakamega Golf Club.

He will therefore be among the players to watch from Kakamega, and others being lady golfers Vivian Amusala, Rosemary Angote, and Logan Busolo. However, they are likely to however face a strong home challenge from players like Maurice Oduor, Joseph Atito, Julius Omollo, Ojuang Lusi, Jiten Pabari, Bob Odhiambo, and lady golfers Elizabeth Akinyi and Dr Rosemary Obara among others.

Being a nine-hole and with a big field, teeing off for those drawn in the morning will be from as early as 6.30am.

Like the other events, this weekend’s tournament will also include a junior tournament which will be held on Sunday and where over 100 juniors were listed to play.

Safaricom has been generous enough to put up a total of Sh100 million for this year’s series which also include events for caddies. For the Nyanza region, the Caddies competition will be played on Monday.

The inaugural tour, aims to tap, nurture and grow talent among young golfers across the country. The company has also partnered with the Junior Golf Foundation to support them with training of coaches, local golf tours and nationwide golf development.

“We have realised that most of our caddies are very skilful and they only need an opportunity to play. We believe that our caddies can be the best golfers in the country as has been proven by the likes of former caddie David Wakhu, one of the most renown Kenyan pros. This is why we have decided to have a caddies’ tournament on some of our tours to give them an opportunity to showcase their skills,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom.