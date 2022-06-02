Safaricom Tour heads to Kericho

After the successful tour of the Coast region where motorsport personality-turned-golfer Kailesh Chauhan overpowered a big field of 246 golfers at Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa, to claim the overall title, the country-wide Safaricom Golf Tour now moves to the Rift Valley for the ninth leg at the evergreen Kericho Golf Club course this weekend.

Like in the other events in the now popular tour, this weekend’s event for the senior golfers, will be followed by a junior event on Sunday as well as an introduction-to-golf clinic – as per the partnership agreement between the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) and Safaricom.

This Saturday’s tournament has attracted a field of 120 players drawn from Kericho, Nyanza, Kakamega, Nandi, Kisii, Njoro and a number of players from various clubs in Nairobi mostly parents of some of the juniors who will be battling it out on Sunday.

Among the ladies drawn include Lydia Jebichii who two months ago became the first woman to clinch an overall title at Nyanza Golf Club, to secure a place in the grand finale to be held at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab Course in Kilifi County. Having already qualified for the finale, Jebichii will probably be having an easy outing without the pressure of qualifying.

The top three players namely the overall winner, men and lady winner will join the rest of the qualifiers from the eight legs already played as well as the remaining five after this weekend’s event. Other lady golfers in the line-up will be Dorcas Bett, Faith Chemutai from Nandi and Kakamega’s Betty Bisonga.

It will however be a stiff competition among the men, with players like Raymond Keter, Erick Mutai, Victor Maiyo, Chris Birgen, David Biegon, Ezekiel Koech and Reuben Langat currently playing well. However, with the format being stableford scoring, those in the middle and high handicap division stand great chance of picking up some of the beautiful prizes Safaricom has been offering in the tour.

Currently, the Kericho course which usually hosts among other top events, the Teafield Trophy, a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, is reported to be in its usual tip-top condition, hence some extra-ordinary high scores may be posted this weekend.

For Sunday’s junior event, though the draw has not yet been done. At least 50 juniors had listed their names to battle it out for the overall titles as well as the rest of the events.

“The first eight editions of our inaugural Safaricom Golf Tour have attracted significant attendance and we are happy with the status of the tour so far. The junior competitions have shown us the incredible upcoming talent and we are confident that out of the tournaments future champions will emerge,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The Safaricom Golf Tour has so far traversed eight locations across the country namely: Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga, Nyanza, Machakos, Eldoret, Karen and Nyali, drawing over 4,700 golfers who have taken part in the tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.