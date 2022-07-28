Safaricom Tour final leg set for Royal Club

The inaugural Safaricom Golf Tour which was launched in January, reaches its final stages with the 14th leg at the home of golf, Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s par 72 course this weekend.

Following last weekend’s 13th leg at Vet Lab Sports Club course, Saturday’s tournament as expected, has attracted a huge entry of 350 players who will be battling it out for a number of prizes being offered plus a chance to join other finalists at the grand finale set for the PGA Baobab course in Vipingo Ridge Kilifi County on August 6.

While the Corporate event is taking place Saturday, the junior tournament will as usual be staged on Sunday where apart from those playing, more than 100 juniors will attend the introductory golf clinic.

Of the total field, 37 players will be guests of Safaricom as well as staff who will vie for special prizes being offered. Incidentally the Corporate event is also open to juniors despite the fact that they will have their turn on Sunday. Safaricom are very excited about how the tour has progressed and are looking forward for the grand finale at Vipingo.

“As we approach the end of the first season, we are thrilled with the great milestones achieved in identifying and nurturing talent among our young people. We have engaged over 8,000 participants through our tournaments, outreaches and golf clinics including over 5,000 youngsters," said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Last weekend, Nelson Nyoike beat a field of 253 golfers to win the 13th leg of the tour held at Vet Lab Golf Club, while 12 years old Belinda Wanjiru and the 16-year-old Beiju Shah were crowned junior winners after beating a field of 165 players at the same facility.

Just like in the previous editions, Saturday’s corporate tournament will run alongside the golf outreach programme dubbed “Golf Mataani”, where youngsters from the nearby community will get the chance to learn about the game.

Safaricom has invested Sh100 million in this inaugural edition of the tour with an aim of nurturing and growing golf talent. Those who will qualify this weekend, will join others from Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga, Nyanza, Machakos, Eldoret, Karen, Nyali, Kericho, Kitale, Nakuru, Kenya Air Force Eastleigh, and Vet Lab Sports Club, at the grand finale.

As part of growing the sport among junior players in the country, Safaricom last year partnered with the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) to tap and nurture young talent.