Safaricom Tour enters third leg at Muthaiga

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa swings off during the launch of the inaugural Safaricom Golf Tour at the par 72 Ngong Racecourse’s Golf Park on January 22, 2021. Junior golfer Leo Gitonga won the second leg of the series at the panoramic Limuru Country Club course on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The tour kicked off last month in Nanyuki, followed by the second leg in Limuru Country two weeks ago where junior golfer Leo Gitonga clinched the overall title
  • This weekend’s tournament at Muthaiga whose junior event IS also a qualifying event for the Uskids Golf Tour, has attracted over 200 players who will be battling it out for the overall winner
  • Safaricom has this year invested Sh100 million in the golf tour, which aims at nurturing and growing talent in the country

Fresh from the 2022 Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event where China’s Ashun Wu shot 16 under par 268 to clinch his fourth tour title, the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course, is the venue this weekend of the ongoing Safaricom Golf Tour.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.