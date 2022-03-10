Safaricom Tour enters third leg at Muthaiga

Fresh from the 2022 Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event where China’s Ashun Wu shot 16 under par 268 to clinch his fourth tour title, the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course, is the venue this weekend of the ongoing Safaricom Golf Tour.

This is the third leg of the 14-event tour which besides corporates tournaments, also features junior events. The tour kicked off last month in Nanyuki, followed by the second leg in Limuru Country two weeks ago where junior golfer Leo Gitonga clinched the overall title in the corporate event, while Belinda Wanjiru Macharia and Krish Shah were among top prize winners during the junior event which was also part of the Uskids Golf Tour.

This weekend’s tournament at Muthaiga whose junior event IS also a qualifying event for the Uskids Golf Tour, has attracted over 200 players who will be battling it out for the overall winner as well as other top prizes.

The junior event, whose entry closed two weeks ago having attracted an entry of 120 juniors which is the required maximum by the Uskids golf Foundation, is also expected to produce some fireworks as juniors in different age groups vie for the available prizes.

“We have seen some exciting action over the first two legs of the inaugural Safaricom Golf Tour especially with the junior tournaments. We also continue to hold clinics for young aspiring golfers as we look to demystify the sport and position it as one that is accessible.

"We already saw the impressive performance at last weekend’s Kenya Open from teenage golfer Njoroge Kibugu who started playing at age 6 which shows that our focus on growing junior golf is certain to bear fruit," said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Hosts Muthaiga which also signed a one-year deal with Safaricom for branding rights in some sections of the club for the next one year, is meanwhile all set to stage this weekend tournament after the successful Magical Kenya Open where 18-year-old Njoroge Kibugu emerged the amateur winner.

“We are pleased to host Safaricom here at the Home of Golf and we are proud to see how the company is committed to nurturing and growing talent in this sport. I believe with such commitment to our juniors, we are destined to becoming a better golfing nation,” said Ronald Meru, Chairman, Muthaiga Golf Club.

Due to the large field, Saturday’s tournament will be teeing off from as early as 6.30am.

Safaricom has this year invested Sh100 million in the golf tour, which aims at nurturing and growing talent in the country. The tour will be played in 14 golf clubs across the country.