Safaricom Tour enters second leg at Limuru

Paul Muchangi

Limuru Country Club's Paul Muchangi follows the progress of his tee from the 13th hole on September 17, 2020 during the Kenya Matchplay Championship at Vet Lab Sports Club. Muchangi is among 244 players drawn for the second leg of Safaricom Tour at Limuru Country Club this weekend.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Being played in the stableford points scoring, this weekend’s tournament is expected to produce three qualifiers who will join others from other venues, for the grand finale to be held at Vipingo Ridge
  • Those drawn include some of the club’s leading players such as former amateur match play champion Paul Muchangi, former Kenya Golf Union chairman George Maara, and Francis Kimani among others
  • Safaricom has committed Sh100 million for the 14-leg series which will culminate with the grand finale at Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort in August

The 2022 Safaricom Tour golf series which also includes junior golf events, resumes after one month-break.

