Safaricom Tour enters 10th leg at Kitale

The 15-event Safaricom Golf Tour which begun with the official launch at Golf Park in January, marks its 10th leg at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course in Trans Nzoia County.

This weekend’s tournament, which also features the junior events comes just a week after the successful ninth leg at evergreen Kericho Golf Club course where Dr Kipkirui Langat triumphed with impressive score of 40 points, beating a field of 100 other golfers.

After this weekend, only four events will be remaining before the winners of each leg converge at the European Tour-sanctioned Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort in Kilifi. The format like in the other events, is stableford scoring, a format which the single figure handicap golfers in the country have always had an issue with.

In future, Safaricom probably needs to introduce an A division where those in handicap nine and under can compete effectively, or better still change the format and introduce divisions so that each handicap category is well represented.

As it is now, and unless the remaining four events produce a single figure handicap winners, the finale in Vipingo will be a congregation of high handicappers versus the scratch Cyprian Bundi, a former caddie at Nanyuki who posted three under par 39 points to become the first winner of the series.

But back to Kitale this weekend, a field of 170 golfers drawn from most of the North Rift region namely Eldoret, Nandi, hosts Kitale and including some from as far away as Kakamega will be battling it out for the three slots namely the overall winner, men and lady winner.

Kitale-based Faith Chemutai, a member of Nandi Bears, is a handicap two golfer and among the leading lady golfers in the country.

The best she has managed, is to win the longest drive contest, a subsidiary which does however give her a ticket to play in Vipingo during the grand finale.

Also expected in Kitale, is Lydia Jebichii who clinched the fourth leg title at Nyanza Golf Club and whose place in Vipingo is already secured, hence she will be taking it easy at Kitale where if she plays well, she could easily claim some of the prizes.

From Kitale, the tour will complete the Rift Valley circuit with a stop-over at the other par 73 course Nakuru Golf Club before it winds up with the remaining three legs at Vet Lab, Royal Nairobi Golf Club and the nine-hole Kenya Air Force Golf Club in Eastleigh.

The tour has so far been to nine locations across the country namely: Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga, Nyanza, Machakos, Eldoret, Karen, Nyali and Kericho drawing over 4,800 golfers who have taken part in the tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.

Entries for the junior event were still being received at the time of writing though with interest the tour has created so far, over 50 juniors are likely to turn up on Sunday. During the Kericho Leg, Aarna Mengi claimed the overall title in the girls section while taking the overall title among the boys was Tsevi Soni.

“We are pleased that our series continues to attract great participation from across the country, especially with the junior golfers taking part in both the competition and golf clinics. This leg will also have the caddies tournament which speaks to what we set out to achieve at the onset of this series which is to give all those interested a chance to participate in the tournament,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.