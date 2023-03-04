Safaricom gives Sh11m to Magical Kenya Open

Telco giant Safaricom Saturday announced a Sh11 million sponsorship deal for this year's Magical Kenya Open.

This year’s Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event which is set for next Thursday at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The open will mark its 56th anniversary and it will be the third year it is being held as part of the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.

As the official technology partner, Safaricom will provide a fully kitted media centre and internet connectivity in key functional areas, as well as devices and airtime for communication support.

As part of its commitment to support sporting talent in the country, Safaricom will also provide an additional Sh1.2 million to the six participating Kenyan amateur players namely: Njoroge Kibugu, Daniel Kiragu, John Lejirmah, Adel Balala, Jay Sandhu, and Dennis Maara.

That is in addition to other support like golf balls, t-shirts, gloves and other playing equipment the players need during the open.

This year’s edition has attracted over 156 golfers from across the world, including eight Kenyan professionals.The total prize money stands at Sh249 million ($2 million).

Speaking during the function, Safaricom’s Chief Business Development Officer, Michael Mutiga said the company has been involved with the Open for the past eight years in addition to the Ladies Magical Kenya Open held at Vipingo last month.

“As a company, we have been involved in the game of golf and in particular the Magical Kenya Open for eight years now, and we will continue playing our role as part of our company’s effort in helping to develop the game of golf in the country. A month ago, Safaricom supported the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in Vipingo, and here we are again and ready to support the Kenya Open a DP World Tour event which is important for the country’’ said Mutiga.

Kenya Open Tournament Director Patrick Obath thanked Safaricom for its great contribution to the Open.

“We are glad that Safaricom is once again part of the corporates that have come on board to support this year’s tournament’’ said Obath.

“Safaricom has for long been one of our major partners. This year we are equally proud to have them on board as one of our key Internet providers to support the media and enable fans to live stream the tournament.