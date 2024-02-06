Safari Tour: Ugandan pro Rugumayo stays on course at Karen

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo remained at the top of the leader-board, despite bogeying three holes during the third round of the 2024 Safari Tour sixth and final leg at the Karen Country Club’s par 72 course on Tuesday.

Rugumayo got off well firing four birdies at the front nine, but started the back nine with two successive bogeys at the 10th and 11th holes.

He managed to recover one with a birdie three at the 12th, but dropped a shot at the 18th to close the day on two under par, and a three rounds total of 15 under par 201.

His lead was however reduced to only two shots by the senior pro Dismas Indiza, who played a bogey-free 69 for the day, a round that included birdies at the second, 12th, and 18th. This gave him a total of 13 under par 203.

“The young Ugandan is playing very well, though I think he panicked during the third round and missed several birdie chances as well as pars. All the same, I will just do my bit as it is difficult to predict this game’’ said Indiza.

“They prepared the greens just like during the Kenya Open and very good in putting’’ said Indiza, who said the event is not over until the last hole.

“Nitapambana naye tu mpaka mwisho. (I will take him on until the last hole which will decide)."

The two plus Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu, who shot one over par 73 in the third round after bogeying five holes, will once again be teeing off together in the final round which will be a do-or-die for the Ugandan pro, who is out to avenge his Uganda Open defeat by Indiza last November.

On the other hand, Indiza will be out for a third title in the Safari Tour series which he has been leading since the onset. Meanwhile, finishing the third round in a distant fourth on five under par 211 after his back-to-back 69 was Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow who made four birdies and one bogey.

The leader Board;

Ronald Rugumayo (Ug) 68, 63, 70=201

Dismas Indiza 68, 66, 69= 203

Mutahi Kibugu 67, 69, 73= 209

Greg Snow 73, 69, 69= 211

Mohit Mediratta 72, 71, 69= 212

Samuel Njoroge 69, 76, 70=215