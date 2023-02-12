Safari Tour: Trio share lead in opening round at Muthaiga

Three players including last week’s winner at Karen, Samuel Njoroge, tied at the top of the leader board as the final leg of the 2022/2023 Safari Tour golf series got underway at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Sunday.

It was the long-hitting Daniel Nduva from Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa, who posted his four under 67 after rolling in birdies on the second, fourth and eighth at the front nine, and at the back nine’s 11th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes, before Uganda’s Rodell Gaita and Samuel Njoroge arrived with similar scores to share the lead.

“My game has been well though I need to work on my short game, atleast 100m to the green and a bit of putting then I will be ready to go. The course here is good, it has been prepared well and easy to roll in birdie putts compared to last week at Karen," said Nduva, who is chasing a place in the top eight for the Magical Kenya Open.

He is currently placed in 11th place overall in the “Road to Magical Kenya Open’’ points with 102.3, but seventh among the Kenyans and a victory this week may put him in the starting list during round one of the Magical Kenya Open on March 9.

Meanwhile, Ugandan Gaita eagled the par four-15th and the par five-18th, having picked up birdies at the 10th and 16th for a low 31 at the back nine where he however dropped two shots at the 12th, 14th and the first nine’s fifth and seventh, having started with two straight birdies at the first and second holes.

On the other hand, Railway’s Samuel Njoroge said his four under par 67 in the opening round gave him hope of back-to-back victory.

“I am very happy I was able to start well here and I am looking forward to try and play ever lower rounds on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because it is the only way I can win outright’’ said Njoroge, who beat Justus Madoya and Visitor Mapwanya in a three play off at Karen last week to win his maiden Safari Tour event.

“How I wish they can make the greens as fast as during the Magical Kenya Open so that we get used to them as opposed to the speed we are playing at the moment," added Njoroge.

Following the two leaders closely was home player Mutahi Kibugu, who shot three under par 68, a round that included three birdies at the front nine, one bogey, three birdies and two bogeys at the back nine.

Leading amateur Jay Sandhu shot two under par 69 to join the leaders for the day and a good chance to make the second round cut on Monday.

Sandhu is one of the six amateurs who will be playing the Magical Kenya Open.

Others are Limuru’s Dennis Maara, John Lejirmah of Railway, Nyali’s Adel Balala, Njoroge Kibugu and Daniel Kiragu of Muthaiga Golf Club.

The leader board

Samuel Njoroge 67

Rodell Gaita (Ug) 67

Daniel Nduva 67

Mutahi Kibugu 68

Abraham Galgalo 69

Jay Sandhu (a) 69

Ronald Rugumayo (Ug) 70

Sujan Shah 70

Visitor Mapwanya 70

Celestin Nsanzuwera (Rw) 70