Safari Tour to tee off in Uganda

The 2022/2023 Safari Tour finally tees off next week with the Uganda Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo.

The Victoria tourney will be held from October 24 to 28.

The series is a developmental tour for African professional golfers, and is held annually in Kenya and the East African region from June to February.

The Tour consists of eight to 12 tournaments with each event played over four rounds and with a prize purse of at least Sh2 million per event.

Over the years, it has served as a lead up to the Kenya Open, which is part of the DP World Tour (formerly known as European Tour).

The Safari Tour also serves as a development platform for elite amateur golfers in Kenya.

The Tour has become one of the most prestigious events in Kenya and a favourite of many pro players providing a competitive environment for them to hone their skills.

Speaking during the launch at Muthaiga Golf Club on Wednesday evening, Kenya Open tournament director Obath said: “Our goal is to scale up and make the Safari Tour to be a significant part of the golfing calendar for the region and the continent at large. The Tour continues to attract golf professionals from Africa and beyond.”

He said some of the early will be sponsored by the Kenya Government as the Tour committee looks for more sponsorship.

“The 2022-2023 Safari Tour season will be played in various clubs in Kenya and Uganda, with the final event held at Muthaiga Golf Club in February 2023, just a few weeks before the 2023 Kenya Open Championship that will be played at the same venue as part of the DP World Tour’’.

After the first event at the magnificent Lake Victoria Serena, the next leg will be at the Limuru Country Club from November 5 to 9, with the third round taking place at the Vipingo Ridge, in Kilifi County on November 26 to 30.

Thereafter, the golfers will head to the Great Rift Valley Lodge from January 21, to 21, Sigona Golf Club from January 14 to 18, Karen Country Club February 4 to 8 and finally at Muthaiga Golf Club from February 11 to 15.

“The goal is to build the Safari Tour to go beyond where it is today," said Obath.

“We plan to use partnerships to ensure that we create a compelling value proposition to encourage more pro golfers to participate in the series.

“We have previously had participation from other countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, UK, Portugal, France."