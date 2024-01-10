Safari Tour: Snow secures one-point victory at Sigona

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow put up a brave fight to claim a one-shot victory in the third leg of the 2023/2024 Safari Tour series at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course on Wednesday.

It was however a close encounter between him and his club-mate Njoroge Kibugu, and home player Mohit Mediratta. Kibugu birdied the last hole to finish in second place.

“It's been a good week, played quality golf, my game is back and I am looking forward to Limuru next week. I hope to really continue with my golf swing and emerge top again," said Snow.

He picked up four birdies with a bogey at the front nine to go 13 under, but started the back nine badly, picking three bogeys in a row from the 12th to the 14th, but managed a consolation birdie at the 15th.

He missed a close one at the 18th for one under par 71 and a four rounds total of 11 under par 277, to take home Sh150,000 plus 50 points towards the “Road to Magical Kenya Open’’.

On the other hand, Kibugu fired a brilliant round of five under par 67, a round that included birdies on the first, fourth, ninth, 15th, 17th, and a three-footer one at the 18th. It was such a super outing for Kibugu, who dropped only one shot in the last two rounds.

“I played well, I can't complain though I just missed a few shots putts, but all in all, I had a very good week. The course was in good condition and was really good on the greens. My putting was on the top tier because I have been working really hard during the holidays,’’ said Kibugu, who hopes to extend his current form to Limuru and the remaining events.

In addition to his second-place cash prize of Sh100,000, Kibugu earned 48 points towards the “Road to the Magical Kenya Open’’ set for February 22 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

In the 2022 event, he was the only Kenyan to make the cut, while his brother, Mutahi made the cut in last year's event. It was a case of so near, yet so far for home player Mohit Mediratta, who despite taking the lead during the second round, could only manage a one-under-par 71 in the closing round, to finish third on seven-under-par 281.

A few years ago, Mediratta was beaten by then junior amateur Taimur Malik of Muthaiga in a play-off to miss a home victory in the same Safari Tour series.

“It just didn’t work out for me today, though I had a good start in the morning, missed a number of close putts for birdies," said Mediratta, who had taken off well with four birdies in the front nine, though against two bogeys. It was however a six at the par four-13th hole which messed his chances of even securing a second-place finish.

Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige, who is making a comeback after recovering from an arm injury, shot a superb round of eight under par 64, the lowest round in the tournament, to tie for fourth place with senior pro Dismas Indiza on six under par 282.

His bogey-free round included birdies on the first, second, sixth, ninth holes,10th, 12th, 17th and 18th holes.

“I have been off golf for some time because of an injury, but it is better now and I am trying to bring my game back to the way it was before," said Ngige.

After the Sigona round, action now shifts to Limuru Country Club for the fourth leg on Sunday. The Sigona event, which had attracted 64 players, saw 21 make the three over-par cut.

The final Leaderboard

Greg Snow 69, 69, 68, 71= 277

Njoroge Kibugu 72, 72, 67, 67= 278

Mohit Mediratta 70, 67, 73, 71= 281

Simon Ngige 71, 72, 75, 64= 282

Dismas Indiza 73, 70, 69, 70= 282

Samuel Njoroge 68, 72, 71, 73= 284

Riz Charania 73, 71, 69, 72= 285