Safari Tour: Snow leads chasing pack at Sigona

Battle lines are drawn as Muthaiga’s Greg Snow and home player Mohit Mediratta go head-to-head in the final round of this year’s Safari Tour Series third leg at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course from 8am on Wednesday.

The hot-charging Snow produced a fine round of four under par 68 in the third round on Tuesday to dislodge third-round leader Mediratta from the top of the leaderboard.

Muthaiga pro Snow set off for the day with the leadership in mind and his campaign started with a clean front nine that included birdies at the third, fourth, fifth, and ninth hole.

And despite bogeying the 14th, 16th, and the last hole, three birdies also at the back nine’s 10th, 15th, and 17th saw him level the closing nine, and a three rounds total of 10 under par 206, which left Mediratta four shots behind in second place.

“I got off to a good start in the front nine and I thought there was a low score out there, but in general, I played well in the first nine, and yes, I played well all the same," said Snow.

He said his game is improving for the better after getting a new coach (Johnny Limb) and believes he has a great chance of better results at Sigona and in the other events to follow.

On the other hand, the day three leader Mediratta had a clean front nine also, but with only one birdie at the eighth. He embarked on the back nine well rolling in a birdie at the 10th, he bogeyed the 12th hole, then came an awful seven at the par four-13th.

“I drove to the bush, tried to chip out, but hit a tree and the ball went further inside the bush. I came out eventually but ended with the triple bogey. I was hoping to make some birdies at the remaining five holes, but I was successful in making one at the 16th," said Mediratta.

The two will be joined in the final round by Muthaiga’s Njoroge Kibugu, who played a bogey-free five under par 67 to tie for third place with round one leader Samuel Njoroge, who shot one under par 71 for a three rounds total of five under par 211, just a shot better than senior pro-Dismas Indiza on his own with four under par 212.

Kibugu made eight pars in the front nine with the only birdie coming at the fourth hole, then he birdied the 10th, 12th, 14th, and 15th for a low 32 at the back nine and a chance to challenge his club-mate Snow and Mediratta for the title on Wednesday.

The Kakamega-based Indiza on the other birdied the fourth and sixth with a bogey in between, then finished the front nine with a birdie on the ninth hole. He however parred from the 10th to the 17th hole, birdied the 18th for a 69.

The leaderboard:

Greg Snow- 69, 69, 68= 206

Mohit Mediratta 70, 67, 73= 210

Njoroge Kibugu 72, 72, 67= 211

Samuel Njoroge 68, 72, 71= 211

Dismas Indiza 73, 70, 69= 212

Riz Charania 73, 71, 69= 213