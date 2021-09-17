Safari Tour returns bigger and better

David Wakhu

Golf Park’s David Wakhu displays the winner's trophy after clinching the fourth leg of 2020/21 Safari Tour series at Sigona Golf Club on October 28, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The tour whose total prize fund per event will be Sh2 million, an increase from last season’s Sh1 million per event fund, will for now have a total of eight events
  • Speaking during Friday’s virtual launch of the tour, Kenya Open Golf Limited tournament director Patrick Obath said one of the reasons why the tour start had been delayed was lack of sponsors
  • Obah said they have tried to put back to back events in order to minimise expenses by the players especially those coming from outside Kenya


The Kenya Open Golf Limited owned Safari Tour for the 2021/22 season which had been scheduled to start in August, but was postponed because of various reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic, is now on and the opening tournament is set for next weekend at the 6,892 yards par 72 Sigona Golf Club course.

