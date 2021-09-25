Safari Tour opening leg set for Sigona

Dismas Indiza

Dismas Indiza follows the progress of his shot from 18th hole fairway during ninth leg of the Safari Tour at Karen Country Club on February 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This week’s tournament has attracted a field of 63 players including a couple of amateur players
  • Leading the campaign among the locals, will be Muthaiga’s Greg Snow, veteran Dismas Indiza, Samuel Njoroge, Simon Ngige, David Wakhu, Justus Madoya, Riz Charania and home players John Wangai, Mohit Mediratta, and Sujan Shah
  • Teeing off is set for 8am from both first and 10th tee, with the amateurs listed to play including junior golfer Taimur Malik and lady golfer Naomi Wafula

The first event of the recently launched 2021/22 Safari Tour season four, is finally on at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course, with the opening round of the four-day event scheduled for Sunday.

