Safari Tour opening leg set for Sigona

The first event of the recently launched 2021/22 Safari Tour season four, is finally on at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course, with the opening round of the four-day event scheduled for Sunday.

Coming after a big break of five months since the two European Tour events Magical Kenya Open and the Savannah Classic both held at Karen Country Club in March, this week’s tournament has attracted a field of 63 players including a couple of amateur players.

The big entry is a clear indication that the pros having been starving for events. This is because golf activities were either suspended or cancelled in a number of countries including Kenya because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those drawn in Sunday's first round include players from Uganda, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia, Malawi and of course host country Kenya, all of whom are members of the Kenya Open owned Safari Tour.

Among the visiting players who will once again be chasing some slots in next year’s Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club, include Zimbabwe’s most consistent Robson Chinhoi, Nigeria’s most experienced Andrew Odoh, Malawi’s Paul Chidale, Uganda’s Deo Akope, and Rwanda’s Alloys Nsabimana who along with Vet Lab Sports Club’s Nelson Simwa will be under the sponsorship of Rwanda’s Falcon Golf and Country Club, courtesy of one of Rwanda’s well known amateur golfer Innocent Rutamu.

Leading the campaign among the locals, will be Muthaiga’s Greg Snow, veteran Dismas Indiza, Samuel Njoroge, Simon Ngige, David Wakhu, Justus Madoya, Riz Charania and home players John Wangai, Mohit Mediratta, and Sujan Shah.

Teeing off is set for 8am from both first and 10th tee, with the amateurs listed to play including junior golfer Taimur Malik and lady golfer Naomi Wafula.