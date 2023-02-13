Safari Tour: Mutahi Kibugu takes slim lead at Muthaiga

Home player Mutahi Kibugu grabbed a one-shot lead as the 2022/2023 Safari Tour final leg marked its half way stage at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Monday.

Kibugu, the elder brother of Njoroge Kibugu, who was the only Kenyan to make the cut during last year’s Magical Kenya Open, shot one under par 70 in the second round, despite dropping a shot at the 17th hole and bogeying the seventh and 12th hole.

“I was undecided on what to take at the 17th and my indecision resulted in the bogey. All the same, I am very happy taking the leading after 36 holes. The greens were a bit hard today, though I was able to sink some good putts," said Mutahi.

Starting at the front nine and a shot behind the leaders, he made two birdies at the front nine’s fourth, ninth and picked up one more at the 15th.

At the 18th, Mutahi fired his second shot to the right bunker, chipped 15 feet past the pin for a down-hill put and sunk for a birdie to bring his scores four under par 138.

He was a shot better than Samuel Njoroge, who dropped one shot at the sixth, picked one back at the ninth and then dropped shots at the 12th, 14th and 16th, though he birdied the last two holes for one over par 72.

It was not however a good day for Nyali’s Daniel Nduva as he dropped four shots and made only two birdies for three over par 74 to drop to third place on 141.

“I just could not chip and put well, though with two rounds to go, I will try and gets some putts in and see if I will be to charge back to the top. There is still a lot of golf to be played," said Nduva.

Meanwhile, Ugandan Rodell Gaita made only two birdies in the opening round against seven bogeys, and though he was able to finish two back-to- back birdies, four over par 75 saw him to drop to joint fourth with four others on level par 142.

A total of 22 players made the five over par 147 out of the field of 78 players. They included amateur Jay Sandhu, who shot five over par 76 to tie for 12th place.

Teeing off for Tuesday’s third round is set for 7.30am.

The Leader Board

Mutahi Kibugu 68, 70= 138

Samuel Njoroge 67, 72=139

Daniel Nduva 67, 74=141

Tony Omuli 74, 68= 142

Alloys Nsabimana (Rw) 73, 69= 142

Greg Snow 70, 72= 142

Visitor Mapwanya (Zim) 70, 72=142