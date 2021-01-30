Safari Tour heads to Nyali for penultimate leg

The stage is finally set for the 2021 Safari Tour seventh leg whose first round is on Sunday morning at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course, following Saturday’s Pro-Am event, a curtain- raiser which attracted a field of 178 players including 40 pros.

By the close of entries on Friday, a field of 55 players including four amateurs had been listed to play in the Sh1 million tournament where also at stake will be some points towards the “Road to the Magical Kenya Open" to be held at Karen Country Club from March 18.

The amateurs drawn who will have to make the second round cut if they would like to proceed to the final round, are two local juniors Andrew Wahome playing off handicap five, and Zayan Din who is playing off six at the moment. They will be joined by former ladies champion Naomi Wafula and another Nyali amateur Henry Kamau for the hunt of the amateur title in the main Safari Tour event.

But going for the top cash prize of Sh150,000 among the pros, will be Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh who makes a comeback to the tour after missing the first six events including the Uganda Open held at Kampala Golf Club.

During the 2019/20 season Odoh had played well, to qualify for the 2020 Magical Kenya Open along with Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi and Uganda’s Philip Kasozi. However, the Open was cancelled until this year because of coronavirus.

In Odoh’s absence, the Zimbabwean became the main challenger to the Kenyans as besides taking the second leg at Royal, Chinhoi went on to claim the Uganda Open, before tying for second place in the sixth leg at Great Rift Golf Resort in Naivasha despite having shot 82 in the second round.

Here at Nyali, one of the most challenging courses in the country, Chinhoi and Odoh as well as Uganda’s Abbey Bagalana who finished fifth at Great Rift, are once again going to face the likes of sixth leg winner Justus Madoya, Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige, Greg Snow from Muthaiga, Eric Ooko and David Wakhu from Golf Park, big hitter Dismas Indiza, home pro Mathew Wahome and Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Njuguna Njoroge and Samuel Njoroge.

During Saturday’s Pro-Am, the Nyali greens usually very fast were described by most of pros as being a bit slow, though from Sunday, they are likely to be a bit quicker.

From Nyali the next stop-over of the series will be Muthaiga Golf Club from February 6 before the grand finale of the series at Karen Country Club from February 20 to 24 from where the list of the qualifiers from the order or merit will be announced to start preparing for the European Tour sanctioned Magical Kenya Open also to be held at Karen.