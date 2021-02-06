Safari Tour heads to Muthaiga

The hunt for cash and some points towards the 2021 Magical Kenya Open to be held at Karen Country Club from March 18 enters its homestretch during the eighth leg at par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course where the first round of the 72-hole event gets under from Sunday 11.30am.

A big field of 64 players including six amateurs were drawn for the first round where players must play 85 gross and better in order for them to proceed to the second round where there will be the usual cut.

Just like the seventh leg at Nyali Golf and Country Club, the focus this week will be on in-form Zimbabwean pro Robson Chinhoi who has become a big threat to local pros.

Chinhoi from Royal Harare Golf Club in Zimbabwe claimed his first victory in the second leg of the series at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, before clinching the Uganda Open title which is also part of the Kenya-based Safari Tour series.

During last weekend’s seventh leg at the tough playing Nyali course, Chinhoi started off with a two over par 73 which left him three shots off the leader Simon Ngige of Thika Sports Club.

However, the Zimbabwean managed two good rounds of 69 and 71 to join Ngige and Golf Park’s David Wakhu at the top for the closing round where Ngige and Wakhu faded away after poor rounds of 77 and 78, leaving Chinhoi to claim the title with one over par 285.

Whilst the Thika-based Ngige and round two leader Wakhu dropped to fourth and fifth places on 289 and 294, two other Kenyans Dismas Indiza and Greg Snow fired their way to joint second after brilliant rounds of five under par 66 and three under 68.

Being at home, Snow, who won at Muthaiga with an impressive score of 13 under par last season, is likely to play well and offer Chinhoi a strong challenge.

Then there is Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh who missed cut at Nyali though he is still capable of playing well at Muthaiga where the course is currently in an excellent condition with the greens likely to be quicker than at Nyali.

Meanwhile joining the tour for the first time, is Zambia’s Dayne Moore, a regular Sunshine Tour player, while other new faces are Ghana’s Issah Adams, Malawi’s Visitor Mapwanya and Victor Kachepatsonga who will also try to earn some points towards the Kenya Open though with only this week’s and the final leg at Karen, it will not be an easy task for them to accumulate enough points.

Leading the six amateurs, will be Kenya Amateur Open Strokeplay champion Jay Sandhu who has already qualified for the Magical Kenya Open and will be using the remaining events as part of his build up for the Open.

Other amateurs going for the amateur title will be Kushil Nathwani and Daniel Kiragu of Muthaiga, Nyali junior Zayan Din, and Nakuru based junior Wasim Ali who played in the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort leg though he did not manage to make the cut.