Safari Tour golf series heads to Naivasha

The battle for money and points in the third leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour golf series goes down on Sunday at Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s par 72 course near Lake Naivasha.

The events follows the Pro-Am tournament which was played on Saturday.

Coming on the back of the second leg at Vet Lab Sports Club, this week’s third leg has attracted only 57 players as compared to the first and second legs at Sigona and Vet Lab where 64 players started off.

No amateur was drawn at Great Rift as opposed to the Sigona and Vet Lab legs.

Joining the field this time are Isaac Wanyeche of Tanzania and Zambia’s Sydney Wemba, while also drawn are the Ugandans Philip Kasozi, Deo Akope, Ainamani Abraham, Abbey Bagalana and Ronald Rugumayo - who was the only Ugandan to make the cut at Vet Lab.

Leading the challenge for the top cash prize will however be Zimbabwe’s Robinson Chinhoi who after tying fifth on two under par Sigona, came back strongly at Vet Lab, to post a better score of five under par 283, to grab the top cash prize of Sh308,000 and 50 points towards the race to the 2022 Magical Kenya Open.

Chinhoi, one of the most experienced players in the tour, won three events last season and by the look of how he has been playing, he is definitely the man to watch at the Great Rift Golf.

To take on the Zimbabwean besides the Ugandans, will be Kenya’s top ranked Greg Snow of Muthaiga, Mohit Mediratta, consistent Simon Ngige of Thika Sports Club, and the much improved Edwin Mudanyi Inana of Vet Lab who lost the first leg at Sigona in a play off along with Mediratta.

There is also defending champion Justus Madoya of the Great Rift and his club-mate Simon Njogu who turned pro recently and will be playing at home for the first time as a pro.

Of course one can not leave out the great Dismas Indiza who is still pushing the youngsters hard.

During the Vet Lab event, Mohit Mediratta, home player Mike Kisia and Greg Snow tied in second place on three and under par 285 and depending on how the course favours them at Great Rift, this will definitely be interesting.