Safari Tour golf series heads to Naivasha

Zimbabwe’s Robinson Chinhoi.

Zimbabwe’s Robinson Chinhoi celebrates with his trophy after winning the second leg of the Safari Tour golf series on October 6, 2021 at Vet Lab Sports Club.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

  • The events follows the Pro-Am tournament which was played on Saturday.
  • Coming on the back of the second leg at Vet Lab Sports Club, this week’s third leg has attracted only 57 players as compared to the first and second legs at Sigona and Vet Lab where 64 players started off.
  • No amateur was drawn at Great Rift as opposed to the Sigona and Vet Lab legs.

The battle for money and points in the third leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour golf series goes down on Sunday at Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s par 72 course near Lake Naivasha.

