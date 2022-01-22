Safari Tour final leg starts at Limuru

The second and final leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour gets under way with the Limuru leg which kicked off with the pro-Am on Saturday and whose opening round is on Sunday morning at the ever-green Limuru Country Club course.

Coming after the Uganda Open held at Entebbe Golf Club last December where Justus Madoya from the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort clinched the title, the remaining three events have received a boost from KCB and Kenya Breweries Limited's whisky brand of Johnnie Walker who have set aside Sh4 million and Sh2 million respectively.

The Limuru event has received an impressive entry of 74 players including four amateurs who just like the pros, will have to make the second round cut to proceed to the remaining two rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some of the new faces who were not there during the first leg, include South Africa based Daniel Nduva, former Karen pro John Limb, and Abraham Galgalo. Leading the field for the top prize will be Justus Madoya who beat Dismas Indiza and Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi both of whom are on the line-up for the Limuru event.

The four amateurs who are drawn include two juniors Taimur Malik and Njoroge Kibugu of Muthaiga who have both been playing golf in South Africa.