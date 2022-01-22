Safari Tour final leg starts at Limuru

Justus Madoya in action during the penultimate round of the sixth leg of the Safari Tour

Justus Madoya in action during the penultimate round of the sixth leg of the Safari Tour at the par 71 Great Rift Valley Golf Resort on January 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • The Limuru event has received an impressive entry of 74 players including four amateurs who just like the pros, will have to make the second round cut to proceed to the remaining two rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Some of the new faces who were not there during the first leg, include South Africa based Daniel Nduva, former Karen pro John Limb, and Abraham Galgalo
  • Leading the field for the top prize will be Justus Madoya who beat Dismas Indiza and Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi both of whom are on the line-up for the Limuru event

The second and final leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour gets under way with the Limuru leg which kicked off with the pro-Am on Saturday and whose opening round is on Sunday morning at the ever-green Limuru Country Club course.

