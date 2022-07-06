Royal Nairobi, Karen, host golf charity events

Two major charity golf events are on the programme Friday at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club and Karen Country Club.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kenya’s oldest golf course, a field of 128 players was drawn for the Salesians of Don Bosco Charity golf tournament.

The Selesians of Don Bosco, is a religious congregation in the Catholic Church, operating in 134 countries.

Education and formation

It was founded in 1859 with a mission of providing all round education and formation of academic, technical, social and spiritual.

“Our missions provide all-round education and formation (Academic, Technical, Social and Spiritual) of the poor youth including former street children. We also serve in poverty-stricken areas and refugee camps,” the congregation explains.

In Kenya, the Selesians of Don Bosco have 11 communities in Marsabit town, Korr, Kakuma Refugee Camp, Nzaikoni, Makuyu, Embu and in Nairobi.

“In Nairobi, we have rescued and provided support to over 2,500 street children and poor children,” says Fr Abel Njeru, the Shrine Director and Parish Priest at Don Bosco Chruch at Upper Hill Nairobi.

Fr Njeru said proceeds from the Royal event today will be used to construct a spirituality center at Upper Hill, Nairobi, which will go a long way in helping provide more support to more street children and orphans.

He appealed to golfers to turn out in large numbers to support the tournament.

Among those drawn to play at Royal includes Robert Nyanchoga, one of the leading golfers at Royal, while also drawn are junior players.

Away at the Karen Country Club, the Sunset Golfing Society, which held its first event at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa last month, will host its CSR golf tournament whose proceeds will go towards supporting needy students.

15 needy students

Besides promoting the game of golf among its members who are drawn mostly in the greater Nyanza region, Sunset Golfing Society currently with 350 members and founded in 1996 with the mission of supporting golf and education, is currently supporting 15 needy students by paying school fees who passed KCPE.

Already this year, Sunset has supported students to the tune of Sh576,000.

Although the draw had not yet been done, over 100 players had already listed their names to play.

Entry fee per player which can be paid during teeing off time, will be Sh5,000.

Draw for the Selesians of Don Bosco Charity event at Royal Nairobi Golf Club:

First Tee: 8.16 Samuel Nyakundi x 4; 8.24 M. Ndegwa, P.K. Mwangi, J. Kahi, P.K. Keige; 8.32 F. Kathambana, G. Kiiku, A. Nyambura, A. Saleji;

PM Draw: First Tee: 11.28 S. Waweru, J.G. Chege, S. Kanyi, M. Wahome; 11.36 I. Kamande, P. Mwangi, A. Mungai, R. Muthoni; 11.44 K. Chebii, B. Mwaura, H. Arunga, D. Mbuba; 11.52 R. Mbithi x4; 12.00 G. Kipyakwai, D. R. Kuria, H. Tororey, A. Komen; 12.08 G. Mwangi, P.Gathirimu x2, June Kiarie; 12.16 S. Mayaka x2, M.Michael, M. Kavite; 12.24 Sponsor x 4; 12.32 Stanley Kirui x4; 12.40 Job Kamau, C. Isabwa, M. Nderi, Ano; 12.48 R. Nyanchoga x4; 12.56 S. Kinoti, P. Mugo, O. Muleyi, Ano; 1.04 N. Karanu, J. Thondeka, M. Kioko, Ano;