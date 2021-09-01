Royal Nairobi to host World Corporate Golf Challenge

Royal Nairobi Golf Club Captain Sylvester Odhiambo tees off

Photo credit: Larry Ngala | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The World Corporate Golf Challenge, a two-day event whose first round is set for Friday at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, has attracted over 250 golfers
  • They will all be battling it out for two slots reserved for Kenya in the World Corporate Golf Challenge grand finale to be held in Portugal from October 30 to November 2 this year
  • The competition, which will be played in the stableford format, will offer a chance for the two winners, the winner of the Friday round and that of the Saturday round, to play in the 2021 World Final in Portugal

Kenya, will for the first time, host the world’s biggest corporate golf championship which is expected to bring together players from various clubs who are members of the country’s corporate organizations.

