Royal Nairobi to host World Corporate Golf Challenge

Kenya, will for the first time, host the world’s biggest corporate golf championship which is expected to bring together players from various clubs who are members of the country’s corporate organizations.

The World Corporate Golf Challenge, a two-day event whose first round is set for Friday at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, has attracted over 250 golfers.

They will all be battling it out for two slots reserved for Kenya in the World Corporate Golf Challenge grand finale to be held in Portugal from October 30 to November 2 this year.

Royal Nairobi Golf Club Captain Sylvester Odhiambo said: “We are going to run this event for two days because we are aware there is Covid-19 and golfers love to play the game. In order to manage that situation, we decided to have it on Friday and Saturday. So the people who play on Friday will not play on Saturday while the people who play on Saturday will not play on Friday, to avoid crowding on the 19th hole after playing.”

The competition, which will be played in the stableford format, will offer a chance for the two winners, the winner of the Friday round and that of the Saturday round, to play in the 2021 World Final in Portugal.

“We are going to create this platform for executives to come network, interact and share ideas on how best they can grow their businesses wherever they are working,” added Odhiambo.

The winners in this qualifying event will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the final where they will be up against countries like Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, USA, India, Japan, Colombia, Malaysia, Australia and Mexico.

Chairman of World Corporate Golf Challenge Kenya, John Gatharia encouraged young executives to participate.

“World Corporate Golf Challenge does not only provide a platform for top executives in the country, it also provides opportunities to the young people here in Kenya to showcase what they have in the business industry,” said Gatharia adding that everyone at the tournament will be a winner:

“We have many other prizes that are up for grabs. We are partnering with local dealers in cars. We will have a Hole-in-One prize; we also have a very nice party in Mombasa on September 8-10 where we shall give many other prizes. We have other partners who are coming on board to award golfers. This is an opportunity of a lifetime.”

The World Final, to be held at Oitavos Dunes golf course and Quinta Da Marinha in Cascals Portugal, will attract some of the world’s top business executives from different sectors (real estate, banking, health care, telecommunications, transportation, education, automotive, legal, consulting, financial services, entertainment and leisure, retail and wholesale, newspaper publishers).

Past winners at the World Final are: China (2019), Thailand (2018), China (2017), China (2016), India (2015), Sweden (2014), Scotland (2013), Portugal (2012), N. Ireland (2011), Portugal (2010), Portugal (2009).

Captain Odhiambo said there will be an evening gala on Saturday to award prize to the winners.

Royal Nairobi Club members play on Saturday while the corporate guys who will be co-sponsoring the event will have a chance to play on Friday.

“I want to rally my members of Royal Nairobi Golf Club to login in the system and book their preferred tee-off times, so that we can meet on the course on Saturday morning and in the afternoon,” said Odhiambo.

On the other hand John Gatharia said: “The tournament is open to every golf member in the country. What you need to do is just give us a call on 0702 679 337 and somebody will attend to you. The ticket for the event is going for Sh2,500 per person and the slots are very very limited.”

The World Corporate Golf Challenge was founded in 1993 and it is arguably the most established global “Business to Business” golf tournament open to top level executives around the world who share a passion for golf.