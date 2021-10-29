Royal hosts NCBA Golf Series

Irene Kimeu

Irene Kimeu poses with her trophy after winning the 18th leg of NCBA Golf Series at Kenya Railways Golf Club in Nairobi on October 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool

By Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Over 200 golfers are expected to tee off bringing to over 2,700 the total number of golfers who will have taken part in the series since it started in January this year.
  • The event is one of three events to be held before the series culminates in the grand finale that which will be held at the Karen Country Club on December 3.

The par-72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club will on Saturday host the 19th leg of the ongoing NCBA Golf Series, with members set to compete for the top five positions that will guarantee them a place in the Series’ grand finale.

