Royal hosts NCBA Golf Series

The par-72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club will on Saturday host the 19th leg of the ongoing NCBA Golf Series, with members set to compete for the top five positions that will guarantee them a place in the Series’ grand finale.

Over 200 golfers are expected to tee off bringing to over 2,700 the total number of golfers who will have taken part in the series since it started in January this year.

The event is one of three to be held before the series culminates in the grand finale that which will be held at the Karen Country Club on December 3.

With conditions in the lead up to the event expected to be sunny, golfers can expect the course to play hard and fast, presenting a unique challenge to golfers.

Speaking ahead of the event, NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, said: "We are pleased to be hosting 19th tournament of the NCBA Golf Series this weekend. NCBA Golf series has received great support from golfers so far, their dedication and commitment towards improving their game is commendable.”

“Royal is a spectacular golf venue which takes pride in being the “real home of golf” by virtue of being the oldest golf club in the country."