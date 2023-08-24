Royal hosts Kenya Ladies Amateur Match Play Championship

Leading lady amateur golfers will this weekend battle in the 2023 Kenya Ladies Amateur Match Play Championship at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The event, being sponsored by KCB, will see junior golfer Kanana Muthomi take on Frankie Gichuru in Friday’s only match where the winner will take on Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mercy Nyanchama on Saturday.

A number of the leading players have already been given byes to Saturday’s quarter-finals.

Other matches lined-up for Saturday include Margaret Njoki against home player Ashley Awuor, Vet Lab’s Agnes Nyakio and Diana Mbuba and Mwongeli Nzioka and Nancy Wairimu.

KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said: “We have always been passionate about women. Through our golf series, we are excited to reach budding lady golfers who have shown dedication and a strong determination to improve their skills."

"We have made a commitment to incorporate ladies only tournaments into our tour. The Royal Nairobi Golf Club event is the second event we are hosting following the successful Vet Lab edition. We will also be hosting another one at Sigona," she added.

Elsewhere, Ruiru Sports Club will this weekend host the inaugural Institute of Public Finance (IPF) golf tournament.

A field of 250 golfers, besides Ruiru members, from across the country were listed to battle it out for some of the prizes being offered in the event at the par 73 Ruiru Sports Club course.

Ruiru Sports Club captain Jessy Ndegwa said: “The course is currently in good shape and we cannot wait to see action over the weekend as golfers battle it out for the top honours. We are expecting a very tough competition and it is my hope that the weather will be gracious enough for a splendid golf outing.”

The tournament is being played under the theme, "Integrated and Inclusive Budgeting for Sustainable Climate Action" where the morning action will tee off from 6:50am, while those drawn in the afternoon will start reporting to the starter from 10:40am.

“At IPF, we are passionate about sports and its importance in fostering social cohesion. We believe that golf provides an opportunity for people to interact and network away from their normal office setting as they enjoy amazing courses. We look forward to having a good time with all the players for long-term engagements,” noted IPF CEO, James Muraguri.

He added that IPF will continue to sponsor such tournaments in the future as a way of building the next generation of golfing talent while supporting national conversations on climate change and budget priorities.

Some of the big names expected to brave the quick greens include Jefferson Kariuki, lady golfer Ruth Kamau, Chege Kariuki and Dr K Laibuta among many other leading golfers. Some of these players have been in good form in the last few weeks.