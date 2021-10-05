Chinhoi takes third round lead at Vet Lab Safari Tour

Robson Chinhoi

Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi tees off from 17th hole tee box during Safari Tour second leg at Vet Lab Sports Club on October 5, 2021.


 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chinhoi got off well firing four birdies at the first nine though he dropped a shot early at the back nine, but he quickly recovered with a birdie four at the par five-14th and added one more at the 17th hole
  • Day Two leader Snow, on the other hand bogeyed two holes at the second and third but managed to recover the two shots with birdies at the fourth and ninth to level the front nine
  • It was a great day for the home player Kisia who had started with two over par 74 in each of the first round, as he fired a brilliant score of six under par 66 in the third round

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi finally moved to the top of the leaderboard after a brave four under par 68, to grab a one shot lead despite dropping a shot on the 18th as the second leg of the 2021/22 Safari Tour Season Four entered its third day at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.