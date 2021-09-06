Rimui wins Ronald Marshall and Toby Gibson Challenge Cup

What you need to know:

  • Taking the men’s first prize with a score of 40 points was Stephen Mbaya, who beat Marlin Ndegwa by one point, while Dr Samantha Mathu on 38 points was the lady winner.
  • She won well ahead of Wairimu Wanjaiya who carded 32, while winning the gross title with a score of 36 points was Cyprian Bundi. The nines went to Bro Njoroge from Njoro on 20 and William Njoroge on 19 points.

Nanyuki-based Peter Rimui emerged the first winner of the newly upgraded Ronald Marshall and Toby Gibson Challenge Cup held over the weekend at Njoro Country Club course.

