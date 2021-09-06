Rimui wins Ronald Marshall and Toby Gibson Challenge Cup

Nanyuki-based Peter Rimui emerged the first winner of the newly upgraded Ronald Marshall and Toby Gibson Challenge Cup held over the weekend at Njoro Country Club course.

The off-scratch Rimui, one of the leading amateur golfers in the country, started badly after posting 77 gross in the first round played on Saturday. However in Sunday’s second round, Rimui produced an impressive 70 gross to win with a total of 147 gross. He won by one shot from Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo who combined 71 and 77 for 148.

Kenya Amateur Match play champion John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club shot 76 in each round for 152 to finish in third place, beating Nakuru Golf Club captain Luther Kamau on countback.

The event, which attracted 51 golfers, was upgraded this year into the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, formerly Golfer of The Year (GOTY). Over the years, the event has been taking place as one of the Kenya Golf Union approved events.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, 14-year-old Channelle Wangari beat former ladies national champion Naomi Wafula of Kitale 2-up in the final match to claim the Kenya Ladies Amateur Match play championship title.

The two leading Lady golfers had been given a bye to the semi- finals in the event which this year attracted a small field. During the semis, Wafula beat home player Mercy Nyanchama 1-up, while Wangari cruised to the final after beating Nancy Wangari 5-4.

Wangari had earlier on beaten Agnes Nyakio 1-up and Nyanchama had won 4-2 against Ashley Awuor of Royal.

Winning the A division title was Limuru’s Mwongeli Nzioka, who beat home player Rachel Ndei 4-3, having earlier beaten Rachel Chebukati of Royal 5-4, while Ndei had qualified after beating Karen’s Akinyi Gitonga 2-up.

The B division champion is former Kenya Ladies Golf Union Chairman Mary Chebukati of Royal, who beat Susan Ngure 1- up in the final, having knocked out Naheeda Karmali 6-5 in the semis where Ngure beat Carol Kadikinyi of Royal 3-2.

At Nanyuki Sports Club, Joseph Wainaina, playing off handicap 23, carded 40 points to win the Laikipia Governor’s (Ndiritu Muriithi) Cup, a charity golf event which raised a total of Sh8,530,000 in both cash and kind, for the construction of Il Motiak Secondary School in Mokogodo West Ward, Laikipia County.

Taking the men’s first prize with a score of 40 points was Stephen Mbaya, who beat Marlin Ndegwa by one point, while Dr Samantha Mathu on 38 points was the lady winner.

She won well ahead of Wairimu Wanjaiya who carded 32, while winning the gross title with a score of 36 points was Cyprian Bundi. The nines went to Bro Njoroge from Njoro on 20 and William Njoroge on 19 points.

The following are summarised weekend golf results;

At Sigona: Kenya Sweets Golf Day; Overall winner- David Mukuria 42 points, Mahesh D. Patel 41, 3rd S. Phull 41, Lady Winner- Mary Wainaina 40, Winner- Guest- Akil Mohamedali 40, Nines: Auranzeeb Bhatti 22, D.S. Virdii 23 pts.

At Nyali; July Mug and Ladies Medal: Winner (A Div) Jimmy Kinhgori 74 nett, Dahir Awdeer 75, Mohamed Khaku 76. B Div- Khurram Butt 72, George Chege 74 cb Ian Marshall 74. C-Div- Winner Rajesh Kunverji 70, Jon Stokes 71, John Smith 72 nett.

At Ruiru Sports Club; Capotain’s Bowl sponsored by Zaria Village; Men winner Lawrence Nganga 42pts, Kenneth Waruingi 40 cb Nathaniel Nguithi 40pts, Lady winner Winnie Kamau 41pts, Atlanta Wamahia 39, Sophie Mbochi 37,

Guest winner Maina Nduati 31, Nines; James Mureithi 21, Angelus Maina 21,

Gross winner Benard Omondi 70 gross.

At Kiambu; Ndumberi Superstas Golf Tourment; Winner – Pius Mworia 65 nett, cb Samuel Thumbe, 3rd John Ikonya 69 cb John Mburu, Harrison Mwaura; Lady Winner Joyce Wanjiru 72 nett, Margaret Nyambura 73 nett; Guest Winner Brian Ngusare 69, David Njonjo 72, cb Walter Mungai and P. Wanjiru; Sponsors Winner David Ndirangu 71 nett, Charles Thuo 74 nett. Juniors Winner Andre Mbugua 77 nett.