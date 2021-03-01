Recovering Woods 'touched' by show of support from fellow golfers

Media reporters gather by the main entrance of the Harbor UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California on February 24, 2021, where US Golf star Tiger Woods is hospitalised after a roll-over car crash in Palos Verdes, California. US golf legend Tiger Woods was recovering in hospital on February 24 after surgery for serious leg injuries sustained in a car crash that have raised fears for the 45-year-old's career.

What you need to know:

  • Woods faces a lengthy recovery from his injuries, which include open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of his lower right leg, along with injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle.
  • Woods was already recovering from his fifth back surgery -- and hoping he would be able to prepare for a run at the Masters in April -- when the crash occurred.

