Railways to host Machakos School Charity golf tourney

The nine-hole Kenya Railway course will on Friday host the second edition of the Machakos School Alumni Association (MSAA) Charity golf tournament.

Being organised by the members of MSAA which was registered in October 2019 to replace the moribund Machakos School Old Boys Association (MSOBA), the event had attracted a field of 91 by Wednesday morning.

MSAA chairman retired Court of Appeal Judge Justice Philip Waki said more players are expected to list their names before the final draw is done.

Waki said since the group was registered, they made enormous strides in giving the Alumni a vibrant forum for fellowship, but more importantly, an opportunity for giving back to society by contributing to the development of the school.

The association has partnered with the Board of Management (BoM) in the provision of suitable infrastructure, mentoring of students through regular motivational speeches from members and financially assisting needy students.

“Over and above those engagements, the association has committed itself on two legacy or flagship projects. The first is to construct an Olympic size swimming pool which has been a pipe dream for the last 54 years. Half a century ago, (1968) all the students walked from the school to Nairobi (65kms) to raise funds for a swimming pool and they raised a tidy sum in excess of Sh10 million. Somehow the money was diverted to other infrastructural needs and the pool idea was shelved. Many veterans of that walk are still alive and they will be greatly honoured if the dream is actualised in their lifetime,’’ said Waki.

He said it is the view of the association that a swimming pool is a priority for the 70-year old national institution as it will not only serve the huge student population, but also host regional, national and international championships, and earn income in the process.

The second legacy project is Environmental Conservation and Climate Change. The school has more than 120 acres out of which only 20 acres is optimally utilised.

“The association has planted more than 2000 trees at the school. Further plans are under way to plant indigenous, horticultural and exotic trees in about 100 acres to create a botanical mosaic, thus creating climate change around the school. All these projects require huge amounts of money, thus why the association has embarked on fundraising strategies."

He said the Charity golf tournament is part of other events to be held in all golf clubs in Kenya. He said the strategy was implemented last year at the Machakos Golf Club where several Corporates, institutions, Kenyans of goodwill, and Alumni members generously sponsored the event and helped to raise some seed money.

He appealed to golfers and non-golfers to support the second charity golf event on Friday at the Kenya Railways Golf Club where entry fee will be Sh2,500 per player. ‘’The support for our projects so far has been phenomenal and we thank God for His grace’’.