Railways golfer Wanjiku wins KRA Open

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, Shabir Walgi scooped the top honours in the nearest-to-the-pin contest. 
  • The KRA Golf Open event marked the culmination of the parastatal’s celebration of Taxpayers Month, which lapsed in October 2021.

Railways Golf Club-based golfer, Evelyne Wanjiku, carded a round of 45 points on Friday at the 18-hole Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club course, to emerge the overall winner of the inaugural Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Open.

