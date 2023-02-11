Race for Kenya Open slots heads to Muthaiga

The stage is now set as a field of 78 players including six amateurs converge on the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course Sunday, for the first round of the final leg of the 2022/23 Safari Tour golf series.

Coming back-to-back from the Karen leg, the final leg this weekend is expected to produce some fireworks, with each of the leading players fighting for the top eight slots(for the Kenyans) and two regional slots for next month's Magical Kenya Open.

During the Karen leg, three players Justus Madoya, Samuel Njoroge and Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya tied on seven under par, to force for a play-off where Njoroge of Kenya Railway Golf Club emerged the winner.

The three will therefore be among the players to watch this week with home players Greg Snow, Ganeev Giddie, and Nelson Mudanyi as well as Jeff Kubwa expected to take full advantage of their home course advantage.

Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi, who leads the "Road to Magical Kenya Open'' did not play well at Karen where he missed the cut narrowly. Though he has no doubt booked a place for the Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event, Chinhoi is still capable of picking up the top prize of Sh300,000 on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Mapwanya -- who is trying to grab one of the regional slots -- is actually lying second among the regional players and a win at Muthaiga will assure him of a starting place in the Magical Kenya Open from March 9 to 12.

For the locals, Njoroge, Madoya, Snow, John Limb -- who led in the early part of the final round at Karen before he dropped a couple of shots, would like to play better at Muthaiga and so is the long hitter Daniel Nduva who is also yearning for victory.

Uganda's Ronald Rugumayo missed victory narrowly at Karen though like Mapwanya, he also has a chance of qualifying for the Open if he wins at Muthaiga.

Leading the six amateurs will be home player Daniel Kiragu, one of the six amateurs who were selected to play in the Kenya Open, while others are Vet Lab Sports Club's Isaac Makokha, Steve Orinda, and another Kenya open qualifier Jay Sandhu of Muthaiga.