Quality field begins chase for handsome Sh38m winner’s prize

After the official practice round on Monday and Tuesday in addition to Wednesday’s Pro-Am, the field of 144 players including six local amateurs, is all set fight it out in the Magical Kenya Open at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course Thursday from 7.20am.

Led by defending champion Justin Harding from South Africa, the pros will be chasing the top prize of 297,500 Euro (about Sh37.63 million) being offered in this year’s event, plus some points towards the 2022 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Open, which returns to its original Muthaiga home where it started in 1967, is offering a total prize fund of 1,750,000 Euro, thanks to the contribution of the Government, and the corporate organisations such as presenting sponsors Absa, and the other supporting partners.

It is the first event in this year’s DP World Tour series calendar and has attracted many leading players.

South African Harding produced a brilliant aggregate of 21 under par, with a five under final round, to beat American Kurt Kitiyama by two shots in last year’s tournament at Karen Country Club.

Born on February 9, 1986, in South Africa, Harding made a great start in the second event, the Savannah Classic Challenge where he shot a brilliant round of 64 though he was not able to carry that form to the remaining three rounds where his compatriot Daniel van Tonder clinched the title after beating the hot charging Jazz Janewattananod of Thailand in a sudden death play-off at the 18th hole.

Both players started this season well where Harding made two top 10 finish, first at the Dubai Desert Classic where he tied for fourth on eight under par even with a 76 in the final round.

He had finished in ninth place in the Ras Khaimah Classic.

Harding currently ranked 11th in the DP World Tour after four events.

Harding, attached to the great Stellenbosch Golf Club in the Boland District, in Western Cape, already has two DP World Tour titles - the 2019 Qatar Masters and 2021 Magical Kenya.

He is the man to beat this week at Muthaiga. His main challengers are compatriots Van Tonder and Dean Burmester, Finland’s Sami Valimaki and Spain’s Jorge Campillo.

It will be interesting to see how the two Italians, both past winners of the Open, Guido Migliozzi and Lorenzo Gagli will perform this time round.

The last time the Open was played at Muthaiga in 2018, little known Gagli from Florence in Italy, surprised many by walking away with the title which was his first win in the then Challenge Tour.

He thereafter fought his way to the European Tour where he has been since then. Gagli will be eyeing a repeat of 2018.

Meanwhile Migliozzi, a holder of five titles since he turned professional in 2016, became the first winner of the Magical Kenya Open when it became a European Tour event. Watch out for him.

On the home front, Uganda Open champion Justus Madoya will fancy his chances of impressing.

He won the Uganda Open on 13 under par, and the last three events in the Safari Tour.

Madoya, could be a local hope. while Robson Chinhoi carries Zimbabwe’s ambitions.

Golf Park’s David Wakhu, who finished in 57th in the Savannah Classic at Karen last year on seven under par and Greg Snow are also worthy of mention.

Junior amateurs Njoroge Kibugu and Taimur Malik.are expected to give Kenya’s leading amateur Adel Balala a good run.

Other local professionals, Simon Ngige of Thika Sports Club, veteran Dismas Indiza, Erick Ooko and South Africa-based Daniel Nduva should be finishing in the money list if they withstand the pressure of the visiting players.