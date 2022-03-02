Quality field begins chase for handsome Sh38m winner’s prize

Dismas Indiza

Kenya’s leading pro player Dismas Indiza makes a drive from the first tee during the Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am at Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi on March 2, 2022. Indiza will be part of the 144 playing in the tournament.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Golf Park’s David Wakhu, who finished in 57th in the Savannah Classic at Karen last year on seven under par and Greg Snow are also worthy of mention.
  • Junior amateurs Njoroge Kibugu and Taimur Malik.are expected to give Kenya’s leading amateur Adel Balala a good run.

After the official practice round on Monday and Tuesday in addition to Wednesday’s Pro-Am, the field of 144 players including six local amateurs, is all set fight it out in the Magical Kenya Open at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course Thursday from 7.20am.

