Two pros pull out of Magical Kenya Open

Two professionals have pulled out of the ongoing 2022 Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa, leaving a field of 142 players to battle it out for the top prize money of over Sh38 million.

England’s Richard Mansell retired from Friday’s second round due to wrist injury. Before that, he had played an awful 10 over par 81 in the first round during Thursday's morning session, a round which included seven single bogeys, two double-bogeys and only a single birdie.

The 26-year-old Mansell, who is yet to win any DP World Tour title, is currently ranked 152 in the DP World Tour and 447 in the World. The other player to withdraw from the tournament, was America’s Sean Crocker who pulled out because of illness.

He had played only five holes when he had to give up playing because of illness leaving the rest to continue with the tournament. Of the five holes, Crocker had managed to par only two of them, having bogeyed the other three.

Meanwhile, the first round did not go well for Kenya’s Justus Madoya and David Wakhu as they shot 77 and 78 respectively and will need to pull up some some miracles to remain in the tournament which this year has attracted a strong field.

Wildcard entrant Daniel Nduva was also doing badly after picking up an eight on the par four-ninth and a similar score on the straight par three-11th which left him at the bottom of the field with eight over par after only 12 holes of play. He as well needs something closer to a miracle to survive Friday’s second round cut.

On the other hand, England’s Daniel Gavins was still holding on at the top with a club-house lead of seven under par 64, just a shot better than American Johannes Veerman on 65 half way the day. Italian Fransesco Laporta was breathing fire on five under par though he had only played 11 holes.