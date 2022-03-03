Two pros pull out of Magical Kenya Open

Sean Crocker of US

Sean Crocker of US takes a shot during the round one of the Dubai Desert Classic Golf Championship, at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai on January 25, 2018. Crocker has pulled out of the 2022 Magical Kenya Open because of illness.


Photo credit: File | Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • England’s Richard Mansell retired from Friday’s second round due to wrist injury
  • The other player to withdraw from the tournament, was America’s Sean Crocker who pulled out because of illness
  • The first round did not go well for Kenya’s Justus Madoya and David Wakhu as they shot 77 and 78 respectively and will need to pull up some some miracles to remain in the tournament

Two professionals have pulled out of the ongoing 2022 Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa, leaving a field of 142 players to battle it out for the top prize money of over Sh38 million.

