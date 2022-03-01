Pro-am event kick starts Magical Kenya Open

  • Of the local pros, Mohit Mediratta will be off first at 7.20am, followed by Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi, while Justus Madoya will also tee off from 7.20am, but on the 10th tee, while Greg Snow and Dismas Indiza are in the afternoon draw.
  • The course, which has been well prepared for this year’s Open, is in great condition and ready for the main event on Thursday where a field of 144 will be battling it out, with six of them being local amateurs led by Kenya’s leading amateur Adel Balala.

The 2022 edition of the annual Magical Kenya Open, which is back at Muthaiga Golf Club where it was born 55 years ago, officially gets underway Wednesday with the Pro-Am event, a curtain-raiser that usually gives an opportunity to players to test the challenging par 71 course.

