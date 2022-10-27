Premier Academy retains Lisle Shaw Memorial Golf title

Defending champions Premier Academy retained the annual Inter-School Junior Golf’s Lisle Shaw Memorial Tournament title at Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Wednesday.

Premier Academy were represented by three teams captained by Lee Kimathi and consisted of Junaid Manji, Ishan Samani and Mitansh Thacker.

They carded an impressive 249 gross, with Kimathi firing 79 gross while Manji shot 80, Samani 84 and Thacker having played 91 gross.

It was however a tight finish between the champions and Rosslyn Academy, who came second on 250 gross. Channelle Wangari, one of the leading female golfers in the country, shot gross 79, while Jelani Kihanya brought 88, and Audrey Gachora fired 83 gross, and the last score, a 95 gross, was posted by Hazel Kuria.

Coming joint third with a score of 279 gross were Oshwal Academy-Junior High's Kushagra Sharma (85), Krish Beiju Shah (84) and Matthew Mbogo and Crawford International School's Austin Gitahi (96), Bradley Kinyua (91), Leo Gitonga (92) and Manav Sarit Shah (96).

In the Subsidiary Category, Braeside School won with a team net score of 159.

The team had Lucius Tumelo (82), Guanze Wang (77) and Kareen Kariuki (111) in their line up.

Coming second in the category was the Peponi House team of Shayani Savani (76) and Theuri Kanyogo (92).

Chanelle Wangari played the best gross score of 79 in the individual category beating Lee Kimathi of Premier Academy on Countback.

The best nett in the subsidiary was won by Shayani Savani of Peponi House having played a nett score of 76.

This year’s event attracted a total of 15 schools and 86 players. The schools fielded a total of 20 teams for the main event and three teams for the subsidiary event.

The Lisle Shaw Memorial Interschool Tournament is held annually in memory of George Lisle Gordon Shaw who was the Kenya Golf Union Chairman in the year 1953.

The venue of the event is traditionally the Royal Nairobi Golf Club and is held on the last Wednesday of October.

The event consists of the main category where the best three scores count for the team of four and the subsidiary event where the best two nett scores count for the team of three.

The JGF President Regina Gachora thanked Royal Nairobi Golf Club for hosting the event and all schools for participating.

She promised that more inter-school tournaments will be organised.

She also thanked Lenana School, who are developing a golf course at their school, for attending the 2022 event as observers.