Plans on for a Mwai Kibaki Memorial golf tournament

Plans for a Mwai Kibaki Memorial Golf tournament are underway.

The former President, who died in April, was the Patron of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU).

David Ndegwa Wachira, a senior golfers at Vet Lab Sports Club and the chairman of a committee working on the proposed memorial tournament, said Tuesday that the official launch of the event will be on Wednesday at Vet Lab Sports Club.

The late Kibaki played a role in securing the land on which the second nine of Vet Lab stands.

The late Kibaki was named KGU patron way back in 1981.

“Considering how much work the late president put in the development of golf in our country, both as patron and as the head of state, the Vet Lab Sports Club seniors community felt that an annual event honouring the late President Kibaki would be an appropriate way to remember him and to encourage other leaders to continue to be more supportive," said Wachira in a brief statement.

Indebted

He added: “At Vet Lab we feel particularly indebted to the late president for his decisive action when he ascended to the presidency because that was when the land that had been grabbed by certain individuals was returned to the Department of Veterinary Services and we were able to develop the second nine. We owe a lot of gratitude to him together with his then minister for veterinary services Joseph Munyao.

“We feel therefore that we cannot allow through inaction, to have future generations continue to be ignorant of the contributions of these gentlemen. We have informed Kibaki’s family of our intentions and they are fully supportive."

Wachira said Wednesday is the anniversary of the handover of the grabbed land, therefore the committee felt that it would be the most appropriate date to launch the tournament.