Peter Mwaura re-elected as Ruiru Sports Club chairman

Ruiru sports club chairman Peter Mwaura during a past tournament.

Photo credit: Larry Ngala | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This follows President Uhuru Kenyatta’s announcement on Friday suspending all social activities including sports in order to contain the spreading of the deadly coronavirus.
  • This is the second year the event, also known as “Easter Tournament’’ has been postponed or suspended. The 2020 tournament had to be cancelled altogether until this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The century-old Ruiru Sports Club over the weekend held its 100th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually in an event that saw Peter Mwaura re-elected as club chairman unopposed for a second and final term.

