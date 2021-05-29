Peter Kiguru takes over as KGU chairman

Newly elected Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Peter Kiguru’s top priority will be to organise major corporate fundraising which he says will help the Union carry out its development programmes, saying the usually affiliation fees collected from the affiliated clubs is no longer sustainable.

Kiguru was speaking at Muthaiga Golf Club on Friday during the Union’s annual general meeting where he was elected unoposed alongside his vice George Githu Ndirangu, treasurer Njani Nderitu and new secretary Philip Ocholla.

Kiguru - who takes over from Royal Nairobi’s Ben Omuodo, and who had been nominated by Sigona Golf Club - said he had five major agenda items he would want to accomplish during his one year term.

“We will seek support from the country’s corporates since contributions from our affiliates is no longer sustainable. Secondly, my other agenda will be on golf development through the Junior Golf Foundation. This will be in support of what our outgoing chairman had already embarked, particularly the schools approach,’’ said Kiguru who joined the Union in 2015 first as an executive committee member before he became treasurer in 2018 until last year where he became the vice chairman.

Kiguru said he will also support the initiative of the Junior Golf Foundation in joining the Nick Faldo series, saying this is the only way of improving the standard of golf in the junior ranks.

JGF is set to organise a junior event in August in collaboration with the Union from where a team of five juniors will be selected to participate in the Sir Nick Faldo series in the Middle East towards the end of the year.

His third agenda will be to improve the standard of Kenya’s national team by introducing technical training, while his fourth agenda will be, to continue engaging the Kenya government with the view of concluding the national golf academy at Lenana School, which he says will help in nurturing talent.

And finally, Kiguru said he will make sure the Union strictly adheres to the five-year (2021-2026) strategic plan from which future committees will be able to follow.

Of the other officials, the new vice chairman Ndirangu, was before Friday, serving as the union secretary while Njani Nderitu who was nominated by Vet Lab Sports Club, retained his post of treasurer.

On the other hand, Ocholla, a member of Muthaiga golf Club joined the Union in 2018 as a committee member. Over the past one year, Ocholla has represented the union in the board of Junior Golf Foundation.

An experience golf administrator, Ocholla served as captain of Nakuru Golf Club for two years (2007, 2008) then moved to Nairobi where upon joining Muthaiga, he was elected in the golf and course committee before becoming a director of the club from 2016 to 2020.

Clinching the six executive committee slots, which had attracted nine contestants, were Chris Kinuthia former Thika Sports Club chairman who got 57 votes out of the 84 votes, Chris Muchugu of Njoro (60), Collins Ojiambo of Karen (72), David Ndungu (Limuru) 61. Karugu Macharia(Windsor) 63, and Fr Peter Kimani of Ruiru 42.

The going was however tough for three others Joe Kehara of Kenya Railway Golf Club who got only 38 votes, Martin Nyaga of Kiambu(32) and former Nyali captain and chairman Taufiq Balala who is also the KGU Coast region representative who managed only 40 votes.

Outgoing chairman Omuodo thanked the committee members for their support during his term.

He said the Union was successful in fulfilling its prime objectives to advance, promote, and safeguard the interests of the game in Kenya despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was an opportune time for us to consolidate our strengths and identify opportunities for further developments, so that to steer the union and the game of golf to the next level of excellence," said Omuodo.