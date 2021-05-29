Peter Kiguru takes over as KGU chairman

Photo credit: Larry Ngala | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kiguru - who takes over from Royal Nairobi’s Ben Omuodo, and who had been nominated by Sigona Golf Club - said he had five major agenda items he would want to accomplish during his one year term
  • Kiguru said he will also support the initiative of the Junior Golf Foundation in joining the Nick Faldo series, saying this is the only way of improving the standard of golf in the junior ranks
  • His third agenda will be to improve the standard of Kenya’s national team by introducing technical training

Newly elected Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Peter Kiguru’s top priority will be to organise major corporate fundraising which he says will help the Union carry out its development programmes, saying the usually affiliation fees collected from the affiliated clubs is no longer sustainable.

