Peter Kiguru set to take over as KGU chairman

Commercial Bank of Africa Assistant General manager Peter Kiguru (right) hands over a dummy cheque of Sh 500 000 to George Odundo (centre) of Nairobi Hospital as Commercial Bank of Africa Relationship Manager Joseph Munjogu looks on at at Anderson Centre, Nairobi on June 27, 2017. Sigona Golf Club's Kiguru is set to take over as Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman from Ben Omuodo of Royal Nairobi Golf Club.


By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

  • Kiguru who is currently the vice chairman of the union, had no opponent therefore he is expected to take over from outgoing chairman Ben Omuodo of Royal Nairobi Golf Club who has been in the union for the past 10 years
  • A former captain and chairman of Royal Nairobi, Omuodo will however remain in the council for the next one year as the immediate past chairman which is usually the tradition of the union
  • Besides the election of new officials, the meeting will also transact among other things, the Chairman and Treasurer's reports, and any other business of which notice would have been circulated under Article 10.5 of the union


Sigona Golf Club’s Peter Kiguru who has served in the Kenya Golf Union in various capacities for the past seven years, is set to take over the mantle of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) for the 2021/22 season.

