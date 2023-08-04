Pennington wins Ladies Coast Open fourth leg in Malindi

Nakuru-based Emma Pennington managed to overcome the tough Malindi Golf and Country club course, to claim the overall title in the 2023 Ladies Coast Open fourth leg on Friday.

Pennington, who was on holiday in Malindi, found herself at the winner’s podium after posting 83 gross in the event that was supported by a number of corporates including Stima Sacco, New KCC, Khushi Motors, Mwembe Resort, Coast Values, The Lawford Hotel, Dion Wines, Vinyasa, Solian Investments, KBL, Immobilliare Protea SRL Kenya, and Fahawi Investments.

Taking the gross in the A division was Louisa Gitau from Karen Country Club who carded 84 gross to beat Uganda’s Martha Babirye on countback.

Tanzania’s Ayne Magombe was third on 85 gross while winning the nett title was Irene Brooker from Nandi Bears with a score of 78 nett after beating Lucy Maina on countback. Eldoret’s Esther Chumo was third on 81 nett.

Winning the B division title on 95 gross was Lydia Oketch who won by a shot from Yasmin Chali and Betty Shikuku.