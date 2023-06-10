Peerless Kenya retain Africa Region 4 Golf title

In Addis Ababa

Defending champions Kenya beat Uganda by 22 shots to retain the Africa Golf Confederation Region Four Championship at the Addis Ababa Golf Club Course, Ethiopia on Saturday.

The team made up of team captain Dennis Maara, Michael Karanga, John Lejirmah and youngster Elvis Muigua posted three under par 210 in the final round, for a team aggregate of 12 over par 864 against Uganda’s 886.

“We are very excited retaining this trophy and taking it back home. Today we all played well though we were assured of winning the trophy having opened a wide lead of 19 shots during the third round," said Maara.

Next year’s hosts Rwanda finished third with a total of 922 gross while Ethiopia remained in fourth place with 924 while Tanzania who brought a team of only three players finished last with a total of 951 gross.

Karanga also emerged the best individual player having shot a total of four under par 280, ahead of Golfer of The Year John Lejirmah who finished with an aggregate of 285.

Karanga carded three under par 68 in the final round while Lejirmah finished 70.

Karanga picked up his first birdied the fifth after dropping a shot at the fourth, closed the nine with a birdie at the ninth.

He dropped a shot at the 10th but birdied the 11th, 16th and at the home green, a birdie that was witnessed at the 18th by the jubilant fans.

“I really wanted to break the tournament course record of five under, but those two bogeys denied me the record," said Karanga.

Lejirmah, on the other hand, birdied the fifth, eighth, 13th and the 16th and 17th, with a double-bogeyed the 15th, having started with two bogeys at the third and fourth. He, however, managed to finish on one under par 70.

Uganda’s team coach Flavia Namakula said her though team did its best, the condition of the course was not as easy for them.

“I had a good team which I expected it to do well though the second round we did not perform well and allowed the Kenyans to go ahead,’’ said Namakula, who also coached the successful junior team which Is heading to Japan next week for the Toyota World Junior Championship in Nagoya.

Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga came home third in the individual category with 286 while Tanzania’s Dunia Isiaka was fourth on 292 ahead of Maara who posted a total of 302, two shots better than Akilu Haille of Ethiopia.

This year, only five countries participated after the last minute withdrawal of Burundi because of some logistical challenges.

The Kenya team jets back home on Saturday aboard Kenya Airways.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU chairman Philip Ochola, who paid a great tribute to his players for the sterling performance despite the tough condition of the course, led the team to Ethiopia.

“I am delighted to present back the national team that has performed extremely well in the AGC Region 4 Championship. Having the top four players in Kenya and bringing back the results here it's a sure indication that we are now chasing global glory," Ochola said.