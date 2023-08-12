Peerless Karanga unstoppable in Malindi

Overnight leader Michael Karanga remained at the top of the leaderboard going into Sunday’s final round of the 2023 Family Bank-sponsored Malindi Open at the par 70 Malindi Golf Club course.

The Kiambu Golf Club golfer Karanga, who is chasing among others pro Kopan Timbe’s record of 11 out of 17 tournaments, fired level par 70 for two under par 138 during Saturday’s second round, to maintain his lead this time by a whole nine shots.

“I had every chance of finishing with a lower score, but the par-four-sixth once again messed my plan after dafting my second shot which saw me pick up a bogey, having made an eagle the hole before,’’ said Karanga who at one time, was on five under par.

He birdied the first and third, eagled the fifth hole, while in addition to the bogey at the sixth, Karanga dropped two more shots at the seventh and ninth. He birdied the 12th and 17th but against three bogeys at the 11th, 14th and at the home green (18th).

On the other hand, home player Joseph Sulubu bogeyed the third, fifth and sixth, wound up at the front nine with a double at the ninth hole, having picked up a birdie at the seventh. The back nine was not as impressive as he dropped four shots against two birdies at the 12th and 14th for six over par 76 and a two rounds total of 147.

Finishing behind Sulubu were two national players Dennis Maara and John Lejirmah on 10 over par 150. Maara shot 73 in the round which produced only two birdies while Lejirmah carded his back-to-back 75 to also wind up on 150.

A total of 33 players went through the 28 over par cut and will now battle to try and finish within the top 20 for the cash prizes. Those who made cut included two lady golfers Joyce Wanjiru and Jackie Walters who tied for 16th and 21st respectively.