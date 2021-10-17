Trio share lead as Nyali Safari Tour gets underway

Simon Ngige

Simon Ngige checks his putting line during the penultimate round of the 2021 Safari Tour seventh leg at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club, Mombasa on January 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leading the three on one under par 70 was Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige who made a birdie at the par five-fifth hole then he bogeyed the par three-fifth hole soon after, to level par the front nine
  • Bollo meanwhile birdied three holes at the front nine but a bogey as early as at the second hole saw him finish on two under at the opening nine
  • With five other players finishing just a shot shy of level par, the second round which will determine the top 20 who will eventually chase the case prizes and some points towards the “Road to Magical Kenya Open”, promises to be close battle

Three players tied at the top of the leaderboard as the fourth leg of the 2021/22 Safari tour season eventually got underway at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.