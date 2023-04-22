Omollo takes second round lead at Trans Nzoia Open

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo carded two over par 75 despite three late bogeys in the second round, to jump to the top of the leaderboard as the 2023 Trans Nzoia Open heads to the third and final round on Sunday.

During Saturday’s second round, Omollo got off with a par and a birdie, dropped a shot at the third, but birdied the sixth and seventh after two straight pars for a two under front nine. He however dropped shots at the 13th, 15th and 17th, to bring his scores to six over par 152, to establish a two shots lead from Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga and Kiambu’s youngster Elvis Muigua on 154.

Nsubuga picked up four birdies but dropped six shots for his second back-to-back 77, while Muigua picked up bogeys on four of the five shot holes, double-bogeyed the seventh after picking up two shots at the par four-third, with only two birdies for the day, to sign in a 79 and a two rounds total of 154.

Finishing on his own in fourth place on nine over par 155 was Nakuru’s Elly Barno who posted two over par 75 which included four birdies and six bogeys. Golf Park’s William Odek dropped to fifth place on 10 over par 156. Defending champion Sammy Mulama posted 80 for 17 over par 163.

A total of 32 players including lady golfer Naomi Wafula made it to the final round after making the 22 over par, a very poor score for the country’s top amateurs. This year’s tournament is being sponsored by NCBA Bank.

The leaderboard;

Ebill Omollo 77, 75= 152

Godfrey Nsubuga (Ug) 77, 77= 154

Elvis Muigua 75, 79= 154

Elly Barno 80, 75= 155

William Odek 76, 80=156

Naomi Wafula (L) 77, 81= 158

Ben Omondi 75, 83= 158

John Lejrmah 78, 81= 159