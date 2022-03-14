Omollo claims second leg of NCBA Golf series

Home player David Omollo carded 42 points at the Nyanza Golf Club course over the weekend to claim the top division title in the second leg of the 2022 NCBA Golf series.

Playing off handicap 13, Omollo’s effort was enough to fend off the challenge from Romy Sandhu, who closed the day on 39 points.

In the second division (consisting of golfers playing off handicaps 19-36), Tom Agumbi, playing off handicap 20, posted 42 points to top the division ahead of Ramesh Karia who had carded 39 points

And finally in the third division (consisting of golfers playing off handicaps 37 and 54), Clifford Agumbi, playing off handicap 38, carded a total of 38 points to win ahead of Francis Odhiambo on 37 points.

Among the lady golfers, Beatrice Otieno, playing off handicap 34, carded 37 points to emerge lady winner.

At the same time, 17-year-old Nicholas Nyambogo was crowned the winner in the junior golfers' category, having carded 34 points.

“I have been playing golf for two years now and pleased to have won the junior category at this tournament. I came here to show my talent and sharpen my skills, but also to see how I would cope under pressure as I want to turn pro one day and take part in more competitions. I look forward to taking part in the forthcoming NCBA junior golf events in the 2022 NCBA Golf Series calendar," Nyambogo said.

Junior golfers’ involvement in the Series remains NCBA Group’s priority as part of the bank’s strategic objective to nurture and develop golf skills among juniors at an early stage – an endeavour that saw three junior golfers claim overall wins at three events at the 2021 NCBA Golf Series.

In continuing with these objectives, this year’s Series will include three junior golf tournaments in partnership with U.S. Kids Golf to give them a chance to compete among themselves and hone their skills.

Meanwhile, Joseph Atito and Julius Omollo took top honours in the first and second nine with 20 points apiece in the nines.

In the longest drive contest, Wycliff Ayienda and Lydia Oketch were the day's winners, while Q. Abubakar won the nearest to the pin contest.

The Series will culminate in a grand finale tournament where the top four winners will enjoy a fully sponsored golf tour at The Fan Court Golf Estate in George, South Africa.

Commenting on the Series, NCBA Group Head of Retail Banking, Tirus Mwithiga, said:

"We are delighted to be in Kisumu for the second leg of the NCBA Golf Series, which we relaunched after a successful Series last year. Kisumu is the second-largest in the lake basin, where we have two branches, so it is a big and important catchment area for retail and corporate banking clients."

At Thika Sports Club; Bernard Mureithi led his team of Joseph Ndichu, Ruku Njuguna and Paul Nduati to an impressive victory in the 10th leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf series at the weekend.

They posted a total of 140 points to win ahead of the team of Faith Maina, George Ngamau, Naomi Kimata, and Margaret Waweru, who scored 137 points, three points more than the team of Dr. Isaac Charagu, Nicholas Kabare, Moses Mburu and Esther Nyamu.

In other results, handicap 18 Mugo Kirika scored 42 points to claim the top spot in the men’s category, beating handicap 23 Ben Thiga, who returned a score of 41 to come in second.

In the Ladies’ category, Faith Maina emerged the winner on 43 points, two more than handicap 20 Eunice Muthemba who returned 41 points.

Meanwhile, James Githinji and Betty Ndenderu claimed top spots in the men’s and ladies’ longest drive challenges, while Peter Gachoka received the prize for the Nearest to the Pin challenge.

KBL’s Regional Business Development Manager Nicholas Kilungu said; “This being the 10th event of the Series, it has been a really great journey so far and we are very delighted by the progress we have made.

We are delighted to offer golfers across the country a tournament of this stature and an opportunity to give lucky individuals the chance to travel to and play at the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland. All this is in the spirit of KBL’s continued efforts to uplift the sport to greater heights.”

A total of 155 golfers participated in the tournament, which sees the top three overall teams join the growing list of players who have qualified to play at the tournament’s Eagles Round (semi-finals) to be played at Muthaiga Golf Club in May.

This will be followed by the series’ Grand Finale to be held at Karen Country Club.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Zack Muigai emerged the overall winner in the Captain’s Prize (Thomas Mwaura) after posting 42 points over the weekend.

Leading in the men’s section was Angelus Maina, who returned 39 points to win ahead of John Njeru and S.G. Njuguna who posted 36 points each.

Taking the fourth prize was John Njenga on 35 points. In the second division, Patrick Ngunjiri won with a score of 40 points, while Ben Omondi shot three over par 75 to claim the gross title.

Winning the nines were Joseph Wairagu on 21 points and Gabriel Wabuti who posted 20 points.

In the ladies section, Susan Kanyora posted 38 points to win ahead of Jane Kimere and Janet Mwangi on 35 points each, with Salome Mwaura coming home fourth on 34 points.

The sponsors winner was Dr Terra Saidimu on 37 while Bo Odhiambo was the guest winner on 36 points.

The following are summarised weekend golf results;

At Vet Lab Sports Club; March Monthly Mug; Sponsored by EABL; Winner (A) David Nyakang’o 69 nett, Joseph Kisolo 72 cb Jabez Ojowa 72. (B) Winner- Hansil Tank 68, Charles maitho 71, Chang hyung Kim 71. (C) Winner-Ramesh Shah 68, Sandeep Samani 71, Jaysey Chavda 71. Ladies Winner- Jane Mwangi 71, Patricia Gichuru 73, Guests- Augustine Munyo 70. Moses Cheboi 73 nett.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; Aga Khan Academy Charity tournament; Overall winner- Divinah Onagki 46 points, Men winner- Oliver Khabure 43 cb Tom Soigwa 43, Qayyum Shiraz 41, Lady winner- Mary Kandu 38, Joyce Masai 38, Hellen Wanjiru 36. Senior Winner- Abdul Samji 38, junior winner- Harsimran Kaur 39, Guest- George Rutto 34.