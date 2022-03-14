Omollo claims second leg of NCBA Golf series

David Omollo

Nyanza Club's David Omollo (right) receives his winner's prize from NCBA Group Head of Retail Banking Tirus Mwithiga after clinching the Division One win at the Nyanza Club leg of the NCBA Golf Series on March 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the ladies section, Susan Kanyora posted 38 points to win ahead of Jane Kimere and Janet Mwangi on 35 points each, with Salome Mwaura coming home fourth on 34 points.
  • The sponsors winner was Dr Terra Saidimu on 37 while Bo Odhiambo was the guest winner on 36 points.

Home player David Omollo carded 42 points at the Nyanza Golf Club course over the weekend to claim the top division title in the second leg of the 2022 NCBA Golf series.

