Ombito wins Kakamega leg of NCBA Golf Series

Handicap 14 Gregory Ombito clinched the overall title during the 15th leg of the NCBA Golf Series at the par 72 Kakamega Sports Club course over the weekend.

Home player Ombito carded 39 points to book himself a spot in the Series grand finale to be held at Karen Country Club in December.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Akhonya won the men’s title after posting 37 points, beating Sanjiv Waliaon countback.

In the Ladies category, handicap 24 Rosemary Angote emerged the winner having carded an impressive round of 38 points to beat Betty Shikuku by one point.

The nines went to Jack Songwa and John Muhanji with 20 and 21 points in the first and second nines respectively.

The top five players in the Kakamega Series will now join the list of players who will contest for the Series’ top honours during the season’s finale to be held in December at the Karen Country Club.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora said the Series had received positive reception with over 2,000 golfers taking part in the series so far.

"We started this golf series with the aim to reach as many golfers as possible and so far, over 2,000 golfers have participated with a few more rounds to go. By the end of the series, we hope to have reached more golfers in the country and offer them a chance to play," he said.

So far, the series has visited Thika, Vet lab, Kitale, Sigona, Mombasa, Nyali, Nyeri, Nanyuki, Karen, Muthaiga, Kiambu, Nakuru, Limuru, Machakos and now Kakamega with the respective winners expected to be converging at the Series finale.

At Karen Country Club; the Royal Nairobi Golf Club team of Carol Kadikinyi, Ann Thoronjo, Lydia Mokaya and Njeri Onyango posted an impressive three rounds total of 249 points to claim the Nancy Millar trophy at Karen Country Club on Sunday.

They won by two points from the team of Cherise Wachira, Cherotich Murgor, Mary Chebukati and Rachael Chebukati, who took home the runners up prize.

Finishing third in the event, which has been taking place annually since 1970, was the Karen team of Martha Vincent, Sarah Nyareru, Mary Nyamemba and Nekoye Inzaule who carded a total of 240 pts.

At Machakos Golf club, Mwongeli Nzioka posted gross 88 to claim the top prize in the Machakos Ladies Open, while Millent Nduati also on 88 was second and in third place was Elizabeth Mbuthia with gross 89.

In the nett section, Mary Muthoni returned nett 73 to win by two shots from Jennifer Ngure, while Jane Lyoba on 76 nett was third. In the B division, Elizabeth Njau posted 90 gross to win by three shots from Nelius Kariuki and Florence Kamau.

The nett winner in that division was Jane Kanari on nett 68 after beating Catherine Kamene on countback with Rosemary Olonde 70 nett finishing third.

At Kericho Golf Club, Reuben Muruguru, playing off handicap 19, posted 41 points to win the Crown Paints golf tournament after beating Jaskamal Chadha.

Leonard Koech carded 40 points to finish third with David Korir on 37 coming home fourth after beating Moses Lilan, Virender Chadha and Moses Masiga on countback.

The ladies title went to Lorna Kipngok with a score of 37 points. She won by one point from Jane Tum. The nines went to Joel Koech on 20 points, and Risper Miting with 21 points.

The following are summarised results of the weekend round-up;

At Ruiru; September Monthly Mug; Men winner Dr Joseph Karienye 66nett, Daniel Mukei 69, Anthony Kamau 69nett. Lady winner Catherine Gitonga 73nett, Grace Miano74, Agnes Mwaura 76nett. Nines; Elias Kariuki 32, Joseph Ndome 34, Guest winner Maina Nduati 73nett.