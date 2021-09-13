Ombito wins Kakamega leg of NCBA Golf Series

What you need to know:

  • Leonard Koech carded 40 points to finish third with David Korir on 37 coming home fourth after beating Moses Lilan, Virender Chadha and Moses Masiga on countback.
  • The ladies title went to Lorna Kipngok with a score of 37 points. She won by one point from Jane Tum. The nines went to Joel Koech on 20 points, and Risper Miting with 21 points.

Handicap 14 Gregory Ombito clinched the overall title during the 15th leg of the NCBA Golf Series at the par 72 Kakamega Sports Club course over the weekend.

