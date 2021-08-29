Okundi wins Machakos leg of NCBA Golf Series

Tirus Mwithiga

NCBA Group Director of Retail Banking, Tirus Mwithiga (left) presents an award to Genera Musomba at the end of the Machakos leg of the NCBA Golf Series on August 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the ladies’ category, handicap 35 Rehema Okal was the crowned winner after she carded a round of 40 points; nine ahead of handicap 17 Jennifer Mangu who took the runner-up spot with 31 points. 
  • In the juniors’ category, Jayden Okal was crowned winner in the 10-years-and-over-category with 55 points gross, while Myles Mwendwa was winner in the 10-years-and-under-category.

Machakos Golf Club’s Stephen Okundi was on Saturday crowned the 13th winner of the ongoing 2021 NCBA Golf Series after topping the leaderboard of his home club’s leg of the series. 

