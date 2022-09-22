Nyeri to host Junior Golf tournament

Preparations are underway for the third leg of the Junior Golf Foundation’s Mt Kenya edition which will be held on Sunday at Nyeri Golf Club.

More than 50 children from Nyeri, Nyahururu, Nanyuki and Thika are expected to participate.

The foundation’s representative, Baldev Singh, said that the maiden edition was staged earlier this year at Nanyuki Sports Club and the second one in Nyahururu.

“This is a programme to bring golf to the grassroots where it matters. The objective of this event is to look for talented children and to train them for the future,” said Baldev.

“We are looking at years to come where we will be having young professional players hatched from this programme,” added Baldev.

