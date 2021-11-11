Nyeri Golf Club hosts Ndegwa's memorial tourney

Senator Charles Kibiru

Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru during a sitting session in Parliament.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group  

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was because of his dedication to the game that, his family, friends as well as golf enthusiasts have been honouring his legacy since 2019 by coming together to celebrate his life with a golf tournament every November.
  • For those who had the opportunity of playing a round with him, will always refer him as “ Mzee Kijana’’ because of his legendary swing.

Nyeri Golf Club will host a golf tournament this weekend in memory of the late Benjamin Githinji Ndegwa who until his death in 2009, was a long serving member of the club.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.