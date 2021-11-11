Nyeri Golf Club hosts Ndegwa's memorial tourney

Nyeri Golf Club will host a golf tournament this weekend in memory of the late Benjamin Githinji Ndegwa who until his death in 2009, was a long serving member of the club.

A well-known golfer not only in Nyeri but also in many clubs in the country where he used to travel to play the game he so much loved, “BG Ndegwa’’ as he was popularly known, was a member of the club for 40 years and served and various club management capacities including the roles of club captain, treasurer and chairman.

It was because of his dedication to the game that, his family, friends as well as golf enthusiasts have been honouring his legacy since 2019 by coming together to celebrate his life with a golf tournament every November.

For those who had the opportunity of playing a round with him, will always refer him as “ Mzee Kijana’’ because of his legendary swing.

Ndegwa, who won the Nation Classic golf series Nyeri edition in 2007, had the energy of a youthful man; and in his love for golf, he would easily drive to Mombasa, Nyahururu ,Nakuru, Nairobi and often to Nanyuki to play golf.

He was instrumental in ensuring that the club had green zones and hundreds of trees were planted as he did in his farm. He could still spare his tractor to assist in the upkeep of the Club.

This year’s event has attracted a field of 156 players drawn from Nyeri, Nanyuki, Nyahururu and a number of clubs in Nairobi and elsewhere in the country.

Those drawn include Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru, Othaya MP James Mugambi and some of the leading amateur golfers in the country such as Peter Rimui, Sammy Mulama and newly crowned Manchester Salver champion Simon Karari among many others.

At Kiambu Golf Club, a Volkswagen Golf worth Sh2 million will be at stake as a special prize for any player who will hole-in-one at the par three-stroke index six-17th during the 2021 Captain’s (Philip Ondieki) Prize which is also tomorrow at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course.

Being supported by Oakland Ruiru, Johnnie Walker, Tatu City, Maridady Motors, Ultra Electric Limited, Arclivin Properties Group and friends of the captain, the event will be the climax of a number of events which started with a Captain’s Prize curtain-raiser held on Wednesday, and Friday’s Club-nite where there will also be some music by “Man Kungu’’ while music on Saturday will be provide by Kamoko popularly known as “King of Mwamboko."

Captain Ondieki says some prizes will be at stake for both members and guests alike.