Nyanza Golf Club’s team wins KCB East Africa Golf Tour finale

The four-ball team of Christine Riaroh,Tabitha Ojwang, Joyce Osike and Griffins Owino from Nyanza Golf Club returned a combined score of 126 points to claim the team prize during the 2023 KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the illustrious par 72 Karen Country Club course on Friday evening.

They beat Kakamega’s Ronald Omondi, Jimmie Akhonya, Derik Mwaura and Irene Ashioya, who returned 116 points to take the second prize in the tourney that brought together over 140 golfers from East Africa.

Riaroh said: “We came here with a motive of winning and we did exactly that. I can say we took time as a team to prepare for this tournament because we knew the competition would be tough. We polished our putting and tee shots and that is what granted us the victory. We cannot wait to participate in next year’s action.”

Related Shinyalu MP Ikana wins Parliamentary Games golf title in Rwanda Golf

At the same time, KCB announced the launch of the 2024 KCB East Africa Golf tour, which will tee off in February and traverse 20 counties in the Kenyan edition and five East African countries.

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo said: “After a successful series this year, I am happy to announce that today we also unveil the 2024 KCB East Africa Golf Tour that promises more memorable experiences filled with immense adventures that will be instrumental in delivering a spectacle like no other.

"Our objective is to keep expanding this sport in line with our brand purpose anchored on opening doors of opportunities to anyone, anytime and anywhere.”

Mogan Chirchir, Moses Cheboi, Geoffrey Yego, and Frankline Kipyator from Railways Golf Club returned a combined score of 113 points to finish third at the competitive event that saw the winning team awarded one million shillings and a chance to participate in the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open in Vipingo.

Meanwhile, seasoned golfer Joseph Malatu carded 48 stableford points to clinch the overall winner award, while Patel Amrish returned 41 points to win the men winner trophy.

Grace Muigai claimed the ladies prize after displaying her prowess to card an impressive 44 stableford points.